Ten awards were presented via live stream to honor heritage programs, rehabilitation projects, local groups, and individual leadership. Frederick County's Catoctin Furnace was among those selected.
FREDERICK, Md., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Preservation Month (May 2022), the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) will present 10 awards for noteworthy accomplishments in the preservation field, recognizing outstanding education, restoration, and revitalization projects, as well as organizational and individual leadership.
The 47th annual Maryland Preservation Awards, selected by MHT's Board of Trustees, will be live streamed to MHT's Facebook page throughout May. For a list of the events, go to facebook.com/marylandhistoricaltrust/events.
The following people, places, and programs will receive 2022 awards:
Calvert Prize - Theodore "Ted" H. Mack (Anne Arundel County) - Recipient of MHT's most prestigious award, Ted Mack has a lifetime of service in promoting Maryland's African American heritage and has made a tremendous statewide impact in Maryland, particularly in his eight years as chair of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.
Outstanding Individual Leadership at the Local Level - Susan Hanson (Frederick County) - Susan Hanson has advocated for the maintenance and preservation of Frederick County's rural roads for more than 40 years. Building on her early success in the establishment of the Rural Roads Program, her current efforts are focused on continued protection and maintenance for historic roads, their landscapes, and safety.
Outstanding Organizational Leadership at the Local Level - Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) Black History Program (Department of Parks and Recreation) (Prince George's County) - Founded in 1982, M-NCPPC's Black History Program has developed public programming on African American history for more than 40 years to enhance site interpretation and history education in Prince George's County.
Excellence in Public Programming - Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park for "Our Changing Waterfront" (Anne Arundel County)- This new permanent exhibit connects residents and visitors with Annapolis' maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. Exhibit highlights include high-tech digital interactives, virtual reality experiences, aquarium and outdoor habitats, and hands-on discovery.
Excellence in Media and Publications - Cathy Thompson and Nicole Diehlmann for In the Midst of these Plains (Charles County) - The result of many years of research and survey, In the Midst of These Plains is a 500-page, authoritative history of Charles Country as documented through its historic architecture and landscape.
Outstanding Stewardship of Archaeological Resources - Joe and Cheryl Smith for Barwick's Ordinary (Caroline County) - Joe and Cheryl Smith, stewards of the Barwick's Ordinary site (a colonial tavern associated with the first seat of Caroline County, 1774-1790), graciously host professional archaeological excavations with public education components to discover archaeological data.
Outstanding Stewardship by a Government Agency - Washington County with Gruber-Latimer Restoration and Building System, a Division of Lantz Construction, for Claggett's Mill Bridges (Washington County) - Built in 1840 and 1841, respectively, the Claggett's Mill Bridge and the Claggett's Mill Race Bridge were deteriorating until Washington County contracted with Building Systems and Gruber-Latimer Restoration to stabilize and restore both bridges.
Excellence in Commercial/Institutional Rehabilitation - CASA Baltimore for the Belnord Theatre (Baltimore City) - The LEED Gold rehabilitation of the 1921 Belnord Theatre in the East Monument Historic District restored the spatial volumes of the theater, repaired features such as the plaster ceilings, and reconstructed the original marquee. The project tripled CASA's service capacity to more than 11,000 clients annually, allowing greater access to job training, employment services, and social services.
Project Excellence: Community Impact - Ministry of Brewing (Baltimore City) - The Ministry of Brewing creatively converted the National Register-listed St. Michael's Catholic Church into a brewpub and a 37-unit apartment complex in East Baltimore, resulting in 25 new jobs and a fivefold increase in the local property tax base.
Project Excellence: Preservation Partnerships - Catoctin Furnace (Frederick County) - Preserving and interpreting the industrial village of Catoctin Furnace has been a collaborative effort over decades. Partnerships, cultivated and sustained by the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, have created a vibrant, diverse, and welcoming atmosphere in which visitors can learn the rich history of iron making and the individuals, enslaved and free, who labored there.
