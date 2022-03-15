FREDERICK, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective March 11, 2022, the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Maryland Ensemble Theater and New Spire Arts will lift their vaccination/proof of negative Covid test requirement for the public to attend performances at their venues. The venues had previously lifted their mask mandates on February 28, 2022, when the City of Frederick, who owns and operates the Weinberg Center, lifted that requirement for all its facilities.
Weinberg Center Executive Theater Manager, John Healey, reflected over the struggles of the last two years, "March 13, 2020, will be long remembered as a day when businesses, including the Weinberg Center for the Arts, closed due to COVID-19. What many of us thought would be temporary for a few weeks stretched into months and then into years. The Weinberg Center for the Arts cautiously re-opened our doors in May 2021 with social distancing and masking to allow students in dance recitals the opportunity to experience their craft on a professional stage. The summer of 2021 brought back full houses and the hope that the virus was finally behind us. The Delta and Omicron variants had different plans, leading the Theater District Collaborative (Maryland Ensemble Theatre, New Spire Arts, and the Weinberg Center for the Arts) to jointly announce the decision to mandate masking and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours or less for entry to an event at our venues. These mandates were met with applause from many and boos from others. Speaking for myself, I believe these mandates were the best methods to ensure the safety and comfort of our patrons."
If anyone who has purchased a ticket to any of these venues feels uncomfortable with the changes, the venues will refund their tickets. Masks will still be highly recommended but not required. If the health situation changes, mandates may have to go back in place at a moment's notice. Some casts and artists performing at the three venues may have specific contractual details that require either the vaccine or mask policies or both be reinstated for an event; therefore, the theaters recommend checking the specific venue website for any updates before attending a show.
