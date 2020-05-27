NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Masking Fashion today announced a new partnership with Art Mecca, an independent art label. This partnership will create a combined mission of providing protective fashionable masks with an inspirational work of art & distinctive aesthetic.
"We're creating something fashionable and yet highly functional. Our vision is to help push culture towards a more sensible approach through reusable masks that will become as common as umbrellas," says Byeolnim Kim, COO at Masking Fashion. "A Partnership with Art Mecca will greatly improve the inspirational aspect of our goal by featuring unique artwork directly on the protective masks."
"Working with Masking Fashion enables our artists to not only place gallery-level artwork on highly functional masks, but gives them direct exposure on a new platform, literally on your face," says Ryan Young, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Art Mecca. "This is where we set our company apart to further align with Masking Fashion's mission to drive style & functionality through art."
The benefits of this new partnership include:
- Providing additional income and exposure for Art Mecca Artists during the pandemic
- Enhancing the Masking Fashion brand by exclusive artwork featured prominently on each mask
- Providing Original Artwork on Masks that embody the character, grit & vibrancy of New York City in addition to feeling comfortable and protected.
About Masking Fashion: New York startup focusing on fashionable masks that provide protective efficiency close to N95 or higher using the best material currently available. Comfortable high fashion which serves a function. Our goal is to raise awareness that wearing a mask can be both fashionable and functional.
Visit www.maskingfashion.com
About Art Mecca: An independent art label providing services to art professionals, collectors & corporate clients. With Art Mecca, you are the gallery. From our roster of established contemporary artists, we transform your setting to reflect the character, grit & vibrancy of New York City.
Visit www.artmecca.com
