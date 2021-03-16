NEW YORK, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Performance Marketing Agency Mason Interactive is No. 114 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the New York City Metro Region, and thankful to our team, our clients, and our partners for their support", says Mason Interactive Founder and CEO Brook Llewellyn Shepard. "The digital ecosystem is moving super-fast, and I'm proud to be at the vanguard. While we experience steady growth year over year, we've stayed true to our core values, offering white-glove level of service, and growing a team that genuinely cares about its client partners."
Mason Interactive is a performance marketing agency headquartered in New York City. The team of multidisciplinary experts provide Paid Social, Paid Search, SEO, OTT, Email Marketing, and Creative services. When other agencies promise you the "magic button" for exponential growth, Mason Interactive is transparent from day one. This means a commitment to delivering solutions that are backed by data, regularly monitored and optimized, and tailored to client's specific needs. The agency's clients have full transparency on campaigns, results, and costs at all times.
Being a Google Premier Partner recognizes the agency as one of the top 5% of agencies in the nation, which is a differentiating factor for many clients who select Mason Interactive over other agencies. The agency's client roster includes a range of CPG, Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle brands including Dagne Dover, Indie Lee, Casio, Hella Cocktail Co, and Clove, as well as higher education institutions such as The Culinary Institute of America, The King's College, and Drew University.
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com starting March 16, 2021.
"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
