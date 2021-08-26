EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce the new Datalogic Mass Flow Detection (MFDS) solution for tracking non-conveyable items in a non-singulated flow.
Customers in Transportation, Logistics and Retail industries can save time thereby increasing revenue recovery. MFDS uses the pioneering D4 formula - Detect, Dimension, Decode, Depict - to greatly optimize process productivity by automating the collection of 4 types of data that previously required manually collection.
MFDS smoothly Detects items, even those touching or running side-by-side on large conveyors (up to 1.5 m). This improves tracking process profitability, efficiency, and reliability.
This new solution Dimensions items, whether regularly or irregularly shaped. Providing Legal for Trade (LFT) data that can be legally used for the invoicing; this provides unprecedented revenue recovery on shipped parcels. On average savings of $150,000 per year can be realized with each installation.
Items are detected and dimensioned by the Datalogic DM3610 LFT measurement system, enhanced with advanced 3D analysis to separate touching and side-by-side irregularly shaped objects.
MFDS Decodes barcode information on labels and seamlessly merges the data to the respective item details. Identification via barcode facilitates precise and reliable tracking of items along the process. Furthermore, the 100% automated data capture solution improves overall efficiency.
Barcodes present on items are recognized by multiple technologies: the AV900area imager is typically mounted overhead and DS8110 laser readers are mounted on the sides. The SC5100 system controller is the manages the system merging all data to the correct parcel.
Finally, the solution Depicts items by capturing and saving respective images. Imaging technology enriches traceability by checking the item label. It also provides accurate proof of package conditions along the supply chain.
Both AV900 area imagers and a color IP camera take multiple view of the items running over the belt. These images can also be used for video coding activities.
MFDS will pay back the investment within the first year of installation, maximizing Return on Investment (ROI) and minimizing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
ABOUT DATALOGIC
Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets since 1972, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.
Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. Visit http://www.datalogic.com.
Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
Jose Vega, Datalogic USA, 5416835700, jose.vega@datalogic.com
SOURCE Datalogic USA