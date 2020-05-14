SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the platform that makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best, today announced that Robin Roberts, one of the most recognizable and beloved broadcasters on network television, will teach a class on how to communicate more effectively and authentically. Known for her mantra "Make Your Mess Your Message," Robin will share how to find purpose in life's difficult moments and how to use those experiences to help inform personal and professional journeys. Roberts' class is now available at MasterClass.com, and students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing 80+ classes through the All-Access Pass. MasterClass categories include business, culinary arts, film & television, music & entertainment, photography, sports and more.
"Robin makes communicating feel so authentic and effortless — we feel it every morning tuning in to GMA," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her class, Robin shares her craft. She teaches us not only how to become better communicators, but more confident, optimistic, and resilient people. Now more than ever, we can all benefit from learning how to lead with effective communication in our everyday lives."
Roberts started her broadcast career as a sports anchor for local TV and radio stations and went on to become a sportscaster at ESPN for 15 years from 1990-2005. In 2005, she then joined ABC's "Good Morning America," America's #1 morning show, as co-anchor. Roberts' career has been marked by several high-profile and notable interviews, including one with President Barack Obama where he affirmed his public support for same-sex marriage for the first time in 2012. Under her leadership, GMA has won a multitude of awards including four Emmy® Awards and a People's Choice Award. She has also earned several personal award recognitions including a Peabody Award, Gracie Award, and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for chronicling her bone marrow transplant and fight against cancer.
"I can't think of any line of work where you're not going to benefit from knowing how to communicate effectively," said Robin Roberts. "My hope is my MasterClass shows you how to live life with optimism and have that shine through in your communication and storytelling."
Roberts' MasterClass is about more than TV journalism or broadcasting techniques — at the core, the class is about communication skills. Roberts shares insights on how to become more confident in key professional communication scenarios, including public speaking, negotiation, interviewing for a job, and communicating at work and with a boss. In the "Public Speaking" lesson, Roberts talks through the power pose and why it's important to know your audience, whether you're talking to your boss or preparing for a wedding toast. Roberts dives into insider tips for aspiring broadcast journalists, including things to do before the camera starts rolling and having a game plan. Roberts also reflects on her personal journey, sharing stories about battling myelodysplastic syndrome and breast cancer and covering Hurricane Katrina. These lessons and stories are brought to life through an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Roberts in action at GMA.
The class joins the 80+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV®, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku® devices. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com.
ABOUT MASTERCLASS
Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. With MasterClass, step into Anna Wintour's office, Timbaland's recording studio, and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Improve your serve with Serena Williams, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and leave the atmosphere with Chris Hadfield. Hundreds of video lessons from 80+ of today's most brilliant minds are available anytime, anywhere on iOS, Android, desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku with the All-Access Pass ($180/year). Subscribe to greatness with MasterClass.
For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.
