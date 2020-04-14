SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the platform that makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best, today announced MasterClass Live, a new series where members can connect with MasterClass instructors and outside experts, taking their learning beyond MasterClass's video-streaming classes, downloadable workbooks, and apps. For the foreseeable future, MasterClass is making this member benefit available to all.
"MasterClass Live is directly part of our mission to democratize access to the world's best," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "The Live sessions are free and across a wide range of topics from scientific thinking to interior design so everyone has a chance to learn from the best."
Upcoming MasterClass Live sessions include:
- Wednesday, April 15: Bestselling author Dan Brown will talk about writing thrillers and how to build suspenseful stories.
- Wednesday, April 22: Award-winning designer Kelly Wearstler will share interior design techniques to make any space more beautiful, creative and inspiring.
- Wednesday, April 29: Community activist and self-proclaimed "Gangsta Gardener" Ron Finley, whose MasterClass is launching on Earth Day, will share tips on how to keep plants alive and thriving, garden in any space and grow your own food.
- Wednesday, May 6: Daniel Negreanu, one of the best and most influential poker players today, will break down his tips and strategies for making the most of your hand.
- Wednesday, May 13: SPANX® founder Sara Blakely will dive into her entrepreneurial journey and her approach to inventing, selling and marketing products that people love.
MasterClass Live sessions average an hour and are fueled by questions from the audience. MasterClass kicked off its first session in March with former FBI hostage negotiator and MasterClass instructor Chris Voss, who discussed negotiating through collaboration and empathy in the time of social distancing. This was followed by sessions with makeup artist Bobbi Brown, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Cronut® creator Dominique Ansel. Additional MasterClass Live sessions will continue to be added to the series.
MasterClass Live is free and all are welcome. Tune in on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET by clicking here or by going to the MasterClass YouTube channel. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by using the hashtag #MasterClassLive on Twitter.
ABOUT MASTERCLASS
Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. With MasterClass, step into Anna Wintour's office, Timbaland's recording studio, and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Improve your serve with Serena Williams, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and leave the atmosphere with Chris Hadfield. Hundreds of video lessons from 80+ of today's most brilliant minds are available anytime, anywhere on iOS, Android, desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku with the All-Access Pass ($180/year). Subscribe to greatness with MasterClass.
MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:
Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership), Anna Wintour (creativity and leadership), Sara Blakely (self-made entrepreneurship), Bob Iger (strategy and leadership), Chris Voss (art of negotiation), Goodby and Silverstein (advertising and creativity)
Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ), Massimo Bottura (Italian cooking), Gabriela Cámara (Mexican cooking)
Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)
Lifestyle: Bobbi Brown (makeup and beauty), RuPaul (self-expression and authenticity), Kelly Wearstler (interior design)
Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin), Danny Elfman (music for film)
Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), R.L. Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling), Billy Collins (poetry), David Baldacci (writing thrillers), Joyce Carol Oates (short story writing), David Sedaris (storytelling and humor)
Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)
Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)
Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy), Simone Biles (gymnastics), Misty Copeland (ballet)
Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society), Doris Kearns Goodwin (U.S. presidential history and leadership)
Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design), Neil deGrasse Tyson (scientific thinking and communication)
