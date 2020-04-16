SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the platform that makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best, today announced that its content is now streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku® devices. These newest additions join MasterClass's suite of apps that include Android, iOS, iPad® and Apple TV®.
According to Parks Associates, nearly 3/4 of U.S. homes have a video streaming service. With its new apps for the Roku platform, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV, along with its successful Apple TV app, MasterClass is now available for big screen consumption on nearly all of them.
"We know people are stuck at home right now so we wanted to make it possible for people to watch from any room in the house," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "With the addition of these streaming apps, members can step into Kelly Wearstler's living room, travel to Gabriela Cámara's kitchen in Mexico City or go backstage with David Sedaris, all from the comfort of their couch."
Through the big screen viewing experience, members can:
- Access MasterClass's library of 80+ classes on business, culinary arts, photography, writing, performance and more
- Enjoy a class that looks like a movie on the big screen, with cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor
- Explore and learn at their own pace
- Easily search, binge, skip around and repeat
- Stay up-to-date on new classes as well as "Popular Lessons," a curated selection of lessons across all categories
- Get early access to select new classes later this year
Availability
MasterClass is now streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku devices. With a MasterClass membership, it's free to add the MasterClass app to supported streaming devices. Members can also purchase the All-Access Pass directly from their Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com.
ABOUT MASTERCLASS
Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. With MasterClass, step into Anna Wintour's office, Timbaland's recording studio, and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Improve your serve with Serena Williams, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and leave the atmosphere with Chris Hadfield. Hundreds of video lessons from 80+ of today's most brilliant minds are available anytime, anywhere on iOS, Android, desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku with the All-Access Pass ($180/year). Subscribe to greatness with MasterClass.
MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:
Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership), Anna Wintour (creativity and leadership), Sara Blakely (self-made entrepreneurship), Bob Iger (strategy and leadership), Chris Voss (art of negotiation), Goodby and Silverstein (advertising and creativity)
Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ), Massimo Bottura (Italian cooking), Gabriela Cámara (Mexican cooking)
Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)
Lifestyle: Bobbi Brown (makeup and beauty), RuPaul (self-expression and authenticity), Kelly Wearstler (interior design)
Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin), Danny Elfman (music for film)
Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), R.L. Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling), Billy Collins (poetry), David Baldacci (writing thrillers), Joyce Carol Oates (short story writing), David Sedaris (storytelling and humor)
Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)
Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)
Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy), Simone Biles (gymnastics), Misty Copeland (ballet)
Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society), Doris Kearns Goodwin (U.S. presidential history and leadership)
Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design), Neil deGrasse Tyson (scientific thinking and communication)
For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.
