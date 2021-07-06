LAKESIDE, Conn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MatchMySound, the music practice and feedback technology powering platforms that serve over 1 million musicians worldwide, announced today the relaunch of My Choral Coach, its guided practice platform for choral directors and their choir members.
In response to the quickly growing market for digital and hybrid rehearsal solutions for choirs and to user feedback, My Choral Coach has upgraded its system to appeal to an even wider range of choristers. My Choral Coach will now offer choral directors flexible, simplified pricing plans to include a monthly option, along with a free 30-day trial for new users. A new recording feature has been added to the platform, enabling singers to record while listening to their own parts. Brand-new content on My Choral Coach features over 100 hymns and pieces from such celebrated publishers as Choristers Guild and RSCM, new publisher partners.
"We are proud to offer our treasured choral community a comprehensive, upgraded digital solution that will better enable singers to learn their parts in advance, giving choir directors the time they need at rehearsals," said MatchMySound CEO David Smolover. "This relaunch of My Choral Coach means all choirs, no matter their size, will have an affordable practice tool that also includes great music from our publishing partners. The choral community asked, and we listened!"
In addition to its new pricing, guided practice improvements, and growing repertoire library, My Choral Coach also uses RealTime Audio's drastically enhanced audio and video technology for its Live Video room, enabling choral groups to meet online without the fees and time limits of other conferencing programs.
Choral directors can choose from one of My Choral Coach's three pricing tiers to purchase a monthly subscription or an annual subscription: Aria Level for up to 25 singers (Monthly: $19.95/mo.; Yearly: $175); Cantata Level for up to 50 singers (Monthly: $29.95/mo.; Yearly: $295); and Oratorio Level for over 50 singers (Monthly: $49.95/mo.; Yearly: $495). To sign up for a free 30-day trial, choral directors can visit http://www.mychoralcoach.com. For more information, email mmalone@matchmysound.com.
About Accelerando
Accelerando is a music education company that specializes in music assessment technology. Its flagship practice and feedback technology, MatchMySound, powers the apps Achieve Music Studio, Noteflight's SoundCheck, MusicFirst's Practice First, Habits of a Successful Musician series, Piano Adventures' Sightreading Coach, My Choral Coach, and Achieve Music Ensemble. In December 2020, MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music formed RealTime Audio, a new company featuring technology that enables musicians to play or sing together online in real-time using an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.
A respected technology innovator, Accelerando has license agreements with major publishers, including Hal Leonard, GIA Publications, Music Sales, and Piano Adventures. Accelerando also works with School of Rock, one of the world's largest music lesson providers. The company recently developed Achieve Music Artist, an app that is transforming the relationship between performing artists and their fans. The company's mission is to make learning music fun, exciting, and affordable, and proudly offers its solutions to publishers, schools, private teachers, student musicians, and hobbyists worldwide.
Media Contact
Jen Biasi, MatchMySound, (844) 594-7408, jbiasi@matchmysound.com
SOURCE MatchMySound