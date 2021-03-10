LAKESIDE, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MatchMySound, the music practice and feedback technology powering apps that serve over 500,000 musicians worldwide, announced today the launch of Achieve Music Studio, an online platform for private music teachers and their students.
Achieve Music Studio enables private music teachers to assign lessons, set performance goals, monitor student progress, receive students' audio or video submissions, upload music files, and create virtual ensemble recordings. Its guided practice environment provides students with instant feedback, showing them what they have played correctly or incorrectly in real-time. The platform's online live lesson room features high-definition audio and video, and one-third less latency than Zoom, facilitating high-quality lessons and performances.
"We are thrilled to offer a comprehensive and truly engaging live lesson environment with Achieve Music Studio," said MatchMySound CEO David Smolover. "MatchMySound's celebrated guided practice and feedback features, along with a revolutionary online music room optimized for musicians with the integration of RealTime Audio technology, make this platform an extraordinary remote lesson and performance solution for private music teachers and their students."
Private music teachers can purchase a monthly subscription at $19.99 per month, or an annual subscription at $99.99 per year, with each option including an unlimited number of students at no extra cost. To sign up for a free 14-day trial, private music teachers can visit http://www.achievemusic.com. For more information, email mmalone@matchmysound.com.
About Accelerando
Accelerando is a music education company that specializes in music assessment technology. Its flagship practice and feedback technology, MatchMySound, powers the apps Achieve Music Studio, Noteflight's SoundCheck, MusicFirst's Practice First, Habits of a Successful Musician series, Piano Adventures' Sightreading Coach, My Choral Coach, and Achieve Music Ensemble. In December 2020, MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music formed RealTime Audio, a new company featuring technology that enables musicians to play or sing together in real-time with an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.
A respected technology innovator, Accelerando has license agreements with major publishers, including Hal Leonard, Alfred Music, GIA Publications, Music Sales, and Piano Adventures. Accelerando also works with School of Rock, one of the world's largest music lesson providers. The company recently developed Achieve Music Artist, an app that is transforming the relationship between performing artists and their fans. The company's mission is to make learning fun, exciting, and affordable, and proudly serves its solutions to publishers, schools, private teachers, student musicians, and hobbyists worldwide.
Media Contact
Jen Biasi, MatchMySound, 239-961-2821, jbiasi@matchmysound.com
SOURCE MatchMySound