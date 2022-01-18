LAKESIDE, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MatchMySound, the music practice and feedback technology powering music education platforms that serve musicians worldwide, today announced its partnership with Fender Musical Instruments Corporation to create "Feedback Mode" in Fender Play®, offering users of the app instant feedback on their accuracy through listening technology.
The brand-new Feedback Mode feature uses MatchMySound's proprietary algorithm which listens to users guitar playing then graphically compares it to the tab and offers tips on how to improve upon their pitch, rhythm, and tempo, enabling users to reach their goals while moving along the Fender Play® learning path.
"Feedback Mode offers a deeper level of engagement for guitar players who want to accelerate their learning," said Ethan Kaplan, General Manager, Fender Digital. "We're able to offer a truly comprehensive lesson solution with this revolutionary practice tool by showing areas to focus on for improvement, along with a scoring element that keeps learning fun."
"We couldn't be more excited to join Fender in their mission to bring the joy of creating and celebrating music to the world," said MatchMySound Founder and CEO David Smolover.
Fender Play's Feedback Mode is accessible to users via a tab on select lessons in learning paths. Fender Play® offers monthly subscriptions for $14.99 per month, annual subscriptions for $99.99, and a 10% discount on all Fender® gear for its annual members.
ABOUT MATCHMYSOUND, A DIVISION OF ACCELERANDO LLC
Accelerando is a music education company that specializes in music assessment technology. Its flagship practice and feedback technology, MatchMySound, powers its own polyphonic and monophonic guided practice apps, in addition to Noteflight's SoundCheck, MusicFirst's Practice First, Habits of a Successful Musician series, and Piano Adventures' Sightreading Coach. In December 2020, MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music formed RealTime Audio, a new company featuring technology that enables musicians to play or sing together online in real-time using an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.
A respected technology innovator, Accelerando has license agreements with major publishers, including Hal Leonard, GIA Publications, Music Sales, and Piano Adventures. Accelerando also works with School of Rock, one of the world's largest music lesson providers. The company's mission is to make learning music fun, exciting, and affordable, and proudly serves its solutions to publishers, schools, private teachers, student musicians, and hobbyists worldwide.
ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® –follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.
