IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MatrixPoint is a specialty consulting firm expanded from one of the largest independent media agencies, USIM. MatrixPoint is dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape. The company announces the launch of its marketing and media staff augmentation solution.
MatrixPoint's new solution provides experienced marketing and media staff to support client needs with seamless flexibility and scale to any size project or task. Unlike an independent contractor, MatrixPoint has a deep bench of experienced employees that are insured against errors, cybersecurity risk, and general liability providing you worry-free support.
"We rolled out this new solution as we are seeing a shift in the market and the need for a model that helps companies without the burden of hiring, recruiting, or using a full-service agency" explains MatrixPoint Managing Partner, Eran Goren.
This new service provides a solution to companies that may be short staffed in their marketing or media team department or in need of a 3rd party assessment of their current marketing activities. MatrixPoint offerings provide a unique advantage as the dedicated team have media agency and brand marketing backgrounds.
"We have brought on the best of the best talent to help companies with their marketing and media strategy, paid search and social media, ecommerce, programmatic media, and analytics. Our clients are able to access anyone of these resources on a project basis without the need for a long-term commitment." explains MatrixPoint Managing Partner, Russell Zingale.
ABOUT MATRIXPOINT
MatrixPoint Consulting was created to help companies improve their business processes, relationship with customers, and ultimately, their bottom line. We are continuously evolving the way we work in this ever-changing marketplace, and continue to deliver meaningful, sustainable results for all MatrixPoint clients. For more information, please visit http://www.thematrixpoint.com
