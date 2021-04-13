PITTSBURGH, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix has announced that members of the Media Ad Sales Council (MASC), an industry advocacy group founded by the media technology provider, will lead their April Media Ad Sales Summit Candid Conversation focused on 'Automating the Buy/Sell Manual Transactions and Processes'. Scheduled for April 20th at 2PM EST, this open and upfront conversation between Missy Evenson (VP of Sales, Local Media, Scripps), Becky Meyer (SVP National Sales, Gray Television), and Barbara Bekkedahl (President, Weather Group Ad Sales & Client Partnerships, The Weather Channel) and moderated by Mark Gorman (CEO, Matrix), will address the shift in buy-side demand towards impressions, proprietary marketer-defined outcomes and their impact on automation.
This 40-minute Candid Conversation denotes a convergence of two group-think initiatives that Matrix has founded to transform and advance the automation and convergence of the media ad sales industry, in an inclusive and collaborative manner. MASC, comprised of key leaders in the industry, is committed to accelerating the industry's progression toward frictionless buy-sell workflows and processes. The April Media Ad Sales Summit Candid Conversation, a series that is an extension of the company's annual in-person Summit, brings together members of this group to discuss and identify actions that will aid in the progression of advancing media ad sales.
"I am happy to be a part of this Council and its focus on moving us as an industry forward," shared Missy Evenson, VP of Sales, Local Media, Scripps. "As data and analytics become the mainstay to our future, getting technologies aligned to better and more efficiently work together will be paramount. Working through processes on all sides, from buying to selling, is something we must come together on and quickly, no matter what screen. It's quite simple, we can and should do better for the industry."
This free to join Candid Conversation will be the eighth in a year-long series highlighting the fundamental topics that are impacting the future of media ad sales. Previous topics have included Addressable Advertising, Consumer Habits and Attitudes Impacting OTT Video, Local TV's Views from the Top, What Local Media Advertisers Want, and more. Previous Candid Conversations are available to watch on-demand at matrixformedia.com/summit.
"Both MASC and the Media Ad Sales Summit Candid Conversation Series have been pivotal for bringing together distinctive viewpoints and collective intelligence that promotes unified thinking and strategies that can, and are, making a difference by way of advancements in the industry, individually and holistically," shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. "The April Candid Conversation, with our esteemed MASC members and industry leaders, will be demonstrative of the advocacy efforts we have founded and are committed to, and their progression in the industry's automation evolution."
Register here to join the free April Candid Conversation: 'Automating the Ad Buy/Sell Manual Transactions and Processes'.
