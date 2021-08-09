CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Lamb Gabler is a 23 year old artist from Chicago. In 2022 he'll be exhibited at the Louvre, Cannes Film Festival, and Art Basel Switzerland. Along with that, he'll be exhibiting in Spain, Austria, Slovakia, and Germany.
His goal is to not only become the most boundary pushing artist, but he also wants to use his passion for art to benefit people and communities. His goals are to generate one million dollars for charity, open an animal shelter, feed and clothe five communities in the Chicago land area.
Matt will be having shows within Illinois and the surrounding states, before he heads to Europe. Each show will have some percentage of sales going to charity to achieve his goals.
Media Contact
Matt Gabler, AOA, +1 (708) 860-6408, matthewlgabler@gmail.com
SOURCE Matt Lamb Gabler