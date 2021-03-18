BOSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new series of the limited edition contemporary still life, Cherry Bomb! which is printed on polished aluminum, has been released by Matt McKee and is available in several popular sizes from http://www.theartofmattmckee.com.
Cherry Bomb! features a bright burst of color, melding maraschino cherries with the fuse of a hand grenade to convey the potentially explosive message that the hand of man is interfering with natural growing processes by using GMOs, factory farming, and the like. McKee hopes that the image which comes in 40" x 50", 16" x 20", and 5" x 7" sizes will start conversations about food bioengineering, nutrition, and sustainable lifestyles.
Part of a food and pun filled portfolio titled, Sweet Blasts, Cherry Bomb! is one in a series of colorful images that feature food items on the fuse of a hand grenade. Created to dramatize the urgency of food security and the danger of man manipulating our food supply, the other images include Banana Splat!, Guacamole!, Honey Doo!, and Lemon Delight!
Cherry Bomb! is priced at $3,175.00 (40" x 50"), $675.00 (16" x 20"), and $100.00 (5" x 7"). These are limited editions all signed and numbered.
For more information contact:
Matt McKee Photography
1 Westinghouse Plaza, Suite C7
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 910-9314
Email: matt@mckeephotography.com
http://www.theartofmattmckee.com
Media Contact
Matt McKee, The Art of Matt McKee, (617) 910-9314, matt@mckeephotography.com
SOURCE The Art of Matt McKee