Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors, joined WealthVest for an episode of WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear, to give a market update. Topics covered include: the state of the economy, emerging market equities, oil prices, precious metals, inflation and whether or not younger investors will be more conservative.
https://shows.acast.com/the-weekly-bull-and-bear/episodes/s6e8-wealthvest-janus-henderson-march-2022
WealthVest: The Weekly Bull&Bear is a podcast designed to cover the major market developments of the week, and discusses issues related to geo-politics, market valuations, consumer fundamentals, and many other topics pertinent to global capital markets. Drew Dokken and Grant Collins are the weekly podcast hosts. WealthVest: The Weekly Bull&Bear can be found on the podcast app, Spotify, and Stitcher.
About WealthVest
WealthVest is a financial services firm specializing in the distribution of high-quality fixed and indexed annuity products from top-rated insurance carriers. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation and is soley focused on developing products with the highest consumer value.
WealthVest was founded in 2009 by the former chief executive officer (CEO) of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and the former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, WealthVest has provided financial professionals with thorough coaching, effective face-to-face sales training, marketing collateral, and thought leadership on retirement planning concepts and products of the highest consumer value. The firm offers principal protection and lifetime guaranteed income.
About Janus Henderson Investors
Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.
At 31 December 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$432 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
