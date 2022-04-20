The importance of a child entering foster care having never-before-used items is paramount.
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its ongoing mission to promote hope and dignity to youth in foster care, international non-profit Comfort Cases today announces that Mattel, a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, has donated thousands of toys and games to Comfort Cases to be given to youth entering foster care.
Mattel donated age-appropriate products, including 1000 plush toys and 1000 UNO decks to be included in the Comfort Cases distributed to foster children in need.
"We are so proud to support Comfort Cases in an effort to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential," remarked Nancy Molenda, Executive Director of the Mattel Children's Foundation.
Comfort Cases' mission is to eliminate the demoralizing practice of placing children in homes with their belongings stuffed into trash bags. Each "Comfort Case" is filled with essential items including a new set of pajamas, a new blanket, age-appropriate hygiene kit, book and a stuffed animal/plush to be given to foster care youth in need. "We are so thankful to the team at Mattel for being so generous in this donation," states Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases. "When I told my son about this donation (particularly the UNO decks), he was so excited: `This will be such a cool icebreaker for kids to have the first night in a new home!'
Scheer continues, "with more than 1000 children entering foster care daily, and more than 400,000 children in foster care nationwide, it's so important to not just raise awareness, but to also provide hope and dignity to them by giving back to these children, which is exactly what our friends at Mattel are doing."
About Comfort Cases
Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 110,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.
In 2021, Comfort Cases was given a Global Giving All-Star designation, meaning good reporting, phenomenal mission, and great response time. Comfort Cases is also a gold-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating commitment to transparency.
Having grown up in foster care, Rob Scheer, the CEO of Comfort Cases travels the country to share his story, advocating for youth and sharing his mission. Rob and his husband Reece have adopted five children who were in the foster care system. Rob's memoir, A Forever Family: Fostering Change One Child at a Time, was published in 2018. Rob also hosts Fostering Change, a weekly audio and video podcast ranked as the #1 podcast with a focus on foster care and adoption. For more information about Comfort Cases, please visit: http://www.comfortcases.org.
About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.
Media Contact:
David Thalberg
dthalberg@strykermunleygroup.com
917.952.2580
