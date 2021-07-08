FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a crisis management firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communications issues, has promoted Matthew Carswell to Senior Account Executive. Based in the Fort Lauderdale, FL office, Carswell will be responsible for handling high-stakes crisis PR accounts, media relationship development, content creation, digital marketing and project management.
Carswell holds a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, where he studied English and communications.
"Matthew is the ultimate team player. He is always ready to help, has a great attitude, and an uncanny ability to handle complex, challenging client issues," said Red Banyan Chief Operating Officer Robbin Lubbehusen.
Carswell said the autonomy and support he gets at Red Banyan makes the firm a perfect fit.
"I am thrilled to be part of Red Banyan's fast-growing team of media experts and look forward to taking on new challenges in the field of crisis PR and strategic communications," Carswell said. "It is exciting to work with such a knowledgeable and accomplished group of professionals on the front lines of the nation's most urgent issues."
Added Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman: "Matthew is relentless in his dedication to clients. He is steady and calm under pressure, navigating high-stakes situations with confidence and skill."
Established in 2010, Red Banyan is renowned nationally and internationally as the go-to option for crisis communications. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Red Banyan also has offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles and Omaha. Its LA hub was recently launched in September 2020 to better serve celebrity crisis clients and others on the West Coast. Red Banyan also provides litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a specialized communications firm and crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com, become a fan on the Red Banyan Facebook page and follow the firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sallie James, Red Banyan, 954-907-4311, sallie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Red Banyan