TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toronto-based singer Mauve is truly an artist to keep an eye on. Her single "Out of Nowhere" accumulated over 12,000 plays in the first week of its release, and the song's popularity has skyrocketed since that early trajectory, with 200,000+ streams across all platforms. Music news sites have been quick to comment on her success, outlining that the track "Out of Nowhere" is another example of the overall meteoric rise that Mauve's award-winning career continues to gain.
That Eric Alper rattled off the many radio stations and streaming services that have given Mauve airtime, while highlighting the hallmarks of the chill-pop songstress's emotionally-stirring catalogue of work: "With continued support from CBC Music, Virgin Radio, Sirius XM, MediaPro Music, Spotify's hottest playlists, and more, the truly lush addition to Mauve's body of work brims with the Toronto-area singer, songwriter and producer's signature smooth vocals and uplifting, melodic bops."
Tinnitist succinctly summed up the trend of Mauve's career, including the single's high-quality artistry and positive reception: "…while love lives are harder to practically plan around, Mauve's sonic trajectory continues to stay the optimum course." The news outlet went on to praise the singer for earning the 2019 InterContinental Music Award for Best of North America.
Mauve has responded enthusiastically to the support she has received from fans, graciously thanking them and interacting with them often online. "So nice reading the comments on my new song!", the chill-pop songstress wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the attention that "Out of Nowhere" has garnered. "One of the most rewarding things is to hear how people are vibing with it."
In total, Mauve's collection of blockbuster releases has gained more than 2.1 million plays. The chill-pop songstress has performed live at many events, such as the 2020 Toronto Music Expo, YOUTH DAY Global at Yonge-Dundas Square, and Star Pow-R's 'Buy Local' Concert Series.
With strong support from her management team at Canyon Entertainment Group, Mauve's star continues to shine. Watch the music video for "Out of Nowhere" on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEiiZ09wB_U
