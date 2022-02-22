FLAT ROCK, N.C., Feb.22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Mavidon introduces the new and improved Collodion A10. Mavidon is the largest manufacturer of rigid collodion, used for the attachment of EEG electrodes in the world. They originally developed Collodion A10 5 years ago as an ether-free alternative to regular collodion. Now, they have tweaked the formula and relaunched Collodion A10.
Collodion is a clear or slightly opalescent, highly flammable, syrupy liquid compounded of pyroxylin, ether, and alcohol, which dries to a transparent, tenacious film. Rigid Collodion has uses in the medical field, wet plate photography, and special effects among others. In the medical field, collodion is mainly used to attach electrodes in place on the skin or scalp. In the photography field, it can be used in the manufacture of photographic film, in fibers, in lacquers, and in engraving and lithography. In the special effects field, it is used to give the appearance of skin defects like scars, cuts…etc.
Collodion A10 has one major difference from regular collodion… the use of acetone in place of ether. The inspiration for Collodion A10 came from providing an alternative for customers that didn't have the right ventilation system or didn't want to use ether. Ether is a light gas that can quickly spread throughout a room, in some areas it is used as an anesthetic, which helps one understand why this would be problematic for facilities without adequate ventilation. Collodion A10 has a low viscosity and dries in 90 seconds with an air pump.
"We had a number of facilities that could not use ether because of the vapors so we developed Collodion A10." - Tim Carroll, President of Mavidon.
Mavidon was founded in 1986 and initially began by distributing Collodion USP, Electrode Gel, and Acetone to EEG facilities in the U.S. Mavidon continued to develop new products to better serve the neurodiagnostic needs. In 1993, Tim Carroll purchased Mavidon and created Mavidon Medical Products to focus on healthcare and specialty products. Mavidon's current line of medical products includes Collodion Products (Collodion USP, Collodion HV, Collodion A10, Collodion II), Collodion Removers, Skin Prep Cleansers and Exfoliators, Skin Rescue Soothing Aromatherapeutic gel, and Medical Accessories.
Mavidon has developed a reputation as one of the leading collodion manufacturers in the world. Their customer base is spread out across the world and they continue to strive for improvement by listening to customer feedback and committing to continuous product development. If you are interested in the collodion A10 or any of Mavidon's other collodion products, you can order directly from them or find out about distributors close to you by visiting their website, http://www.mavidon.com
Media Contact
Tim Carroll, Mavidon, (800) 654-0385, tim@mavidon.com
SOURCE Mavidon