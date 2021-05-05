TOKYO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mawari Inc., (http://www.mawari.co.jp) proudly announces the release of its patent pending AR Streaming SDK. "Finally, the richest of experiences are available with mobile devices and AR glasses, not just on cumbersome and expensive computer and visualization systems. "Mawari's AR Streaming SDK will rapidly accelerate AR's widespread adoption," says Mawari CEO Luis Oscar Ramirez Solorzano.
Core to the AR Streaming SDK is Mawari's unique, patent-pending compression technology that minimizes the weight of 3D and permits streaming content delivery to smartphones and AR glasses rather than via download.
Established in 2017, Mawari's global team has been largely self funded, working to solve real-world challenges to meet the demands of visionary AR/XR partners including Sapporo Breweries Ltd., Adways Co., Ltd, AFK Australia and KDDI Corporation. The resulting technology stack formed the foundation of the AR Streaming SDK.
Regarding next steps for Mawari, Luis Oscar Ramirez Solorzano, CEO, adds: "The timing of this announcement coincides with the filing of a range of significant patents for the Company. Over the coming weeks and months we will be announcing Streaming SDK partnerships and projects while advancing our A-round investment round with suitable investors. It's time for AR for everyone."
