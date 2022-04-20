In this free webinar, learn how mapping a technology plan can benefit the study experience. The featured speakers will discuss how the benefits of applied technology can be maximized. Attendees will learn tips and tricks to get vendors to work better together.
TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Often integrations between differing clinical technologies are designed to solve only one specific trial challenge. As a result of this narrow focus, the value of how two systems might work together to better solve additional trial complexities is often lost.
In this webinar, the featured speakers from endpoint and TSS will discuss the full potential of technology integration in clinical trial management.
Register for this webinar to learn about using 2-way technology integrations to maximize value in clinical trial management.
Join Evan Hahn, VP, North America, TSS; and Sylke Robertson, Sr. Product Manager, endpoint Clinical, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximize Value with 2-Way Integrations in Clinical Trial Management.
