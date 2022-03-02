FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon has announced today their comprehensive offering of 3D, VFX and motion design events for their community of users for 2022. The annual schedule includes the return of the popular 3D and Motion Design show, weekly webinars, and, after two years of canceled shows, a hopeful transition back to in-person events.
The 3D and Motion Design Shows will continue to feature presentations from expert motion graphics and VFX artists showcasing professional 3D techniques and real-world production workflows using Maxon's Cinema 4D, Redshift and the Red Giant product lines, as well as the newly acquired ZBrush tools. Presentations from each event will be streamed live and will be available online shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.
Plans for the company to make their return to in-person events, beginning with NAB 2022 (April 24th-27th) are currently underway. As a result, the April 3D and Motion Design Show is expected to be broadcast live from the NAB booth.
"With the continued demand for our online events and webinars, we are so pleased to be able to continue creating more ways to engage our incredibly supportive community of users in 2022," says Maxon CEO, David McGavran. "In particular, we are excited to expand our educational offering to more ZBrush users and equally to benefit from the knowledge and tips from artists experienced in their tool suite.
What's New for 2022?
- Each 3D and Motion Design Show will now begin with a "News and Notes" section from Maxon to keep users up to date with the latest company and product notices.
- Following the company's acquisition of ZBrush earlier in the year, attendees of the March 3D & Motion Design Show will begin to access the benefits of this merger with presentations from two ZBrush artists - Pablo Munoz Gomez and Michael Pavlovich - for the very first time.
- Additionally, the first show of the year is not one to be missed as it will also kick-off with an introduction of Paul Gaboury, 3D Product Development Manager at ZBrush and in-house expert. Paul is responsible for developing and enhancing the digital sculpting pipelines at multiple area studios, working with artists ranging from feature animators to toy designers.
The 3D & Motion Design Show kicks-off on March 23rd, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. PDT / 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Presenters Include:
- Matt Milstead has been working as a 3D generalist for over 10 years and is now a partner at Nexus Motion and Mograph.com. On these platforms Matt is able to showcase his passion for motion graphics, as well as share his expert knowledge so that novices, professionals, and hobbyists can learn from his experience in the industry.
- Chris Schmidt is a 3D artist, educator, software developer and founder of Rocket Lasso. Having been deeply rooted in Cinema 4D since 2000, he has hundreds of hours worth of online tutorials and live streams aimed at helping newcomers and professionals alike.
- Pablo Munoz Gomez is a freelance concept and character artist, with a passion for education. He is the founder of ZBrushGuides, 3Dconceptartist and 3DSnippets where he showcases his work and shares his workflows to help other artists to level up their skills.
- Michael Pavlovich is the director of Character, Weapon, and Vehicle Art at Certain Affinity, independent game developer, specializing in 3D concept art pipelines for video game franchises including Halo, Call of Duty and DOOM. Previously, he worked at Electronic Arts creating environment art on Madden and NCAA Football, and brought comic books characters to life in DC Universe Online at Daybreak Games.
2022 3D & Motion Design Show Calendar:
The dates for the upcoming Maxon 3D & Motion Design Show calendar for March through December 2022 are as follows:
- March 23rd
- April 24th-27th: Live from NAB
- May 18th
- June 22nd
- July 20th
- August 8th-11th: Live from Siggraph
- September 28th
- October 19th
- November 9th
- December 7th
2022 Maxon Webinars
In addition to the monthly 3D & Motion Design Show, Maxon hosts numerous webinars every week to help artists get the most out of their tools and workflows. See more information on upcoming topics for each week and register interest here: https://www.maxon.net/en/events
- Demystifying Post-Production
Mondays, 9:00AM - 10:00AM (PST)
Every Monday Maxon Master Trainers will walk through some essential techniques, as well as fun tips and tricks, for post-production workflows. Attendees can follow along with downloadable project files and have the chance to ask questions during the live Q&A segments.
- Hands-on with Maxon
Wednesdays, 8AM - 10AM (PST)
Maxon Trainers lead an in-depth guide through Maxon's suite of tools, diving into a range of techniques and sharing their knowledge to help everyone get comfortable using these tools.
- Max On Color
Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month, 9:00AM - 10:00AM (PST)
Resident Maxon colorist Maximus Raharjo, along with industry guests, hosts this grading show, showcasing looks, techniques, tips, settings, LUTs and workflows, designed to help viewers learn more about color correction and grading.
- Ask the Trainer
Every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month, 8:00AM - 9:00AM (PST)
A live Q&A with Maxon Master Trainers who will answer burning questions from the community on different topics each week.
- VFX and Chill
Fridays, 10:00AM - 11:30AM (PST)
Each week Hashi and Seth (and the occasional guest artist) will peel back the curtain on a typically unseen aspect of the VFX creation process: the exploratory, trial and error, beginning stages of creating an effect.
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.
Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.
Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.
