FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Maxon announced the inclusion of Forger with all Maxon One subscriptions with the release of Forger 1.8, an update to the company's professional-level, digital 3D sculpting application for the iPad. New licensing options include a free version that brings sculpting to all iPad users, and a subscription version that can be purchased independently from the Apple App Store. Maxon One subscribers can simply login to their MyMaxon account for access to Forger included with their subscription. This latest version also features a seamless workflow with Cinema 4D - objects can be imported into C4D to be brought to life, and 3D models in development can be moved back and forth between Cinema 4D and Forger to facilitate a seamless, iterative workflow.
Forger is an elegant and engaging first step into 3D sculpting without the intimidating complexity of typical desktop sculpting apps. Forger features an intuitive multitouch interface, full support for Apple Pencil, and a comprehensive collection of sculpting brushes and tools. Powerful remeshing algorithms as well as masking and layering capabilities make concept- and production-level sculpting on a mobile device a reality.
Forger liberates professional 3D modelers and sculptors from their desktop which enables the artistic freedom of working on a digital sketch pad on the go. For casual users or aspiring new artists, the free version removes the commitment barrier of having to pay for a professional app and allows them to take their first strokes into the world of 3D sculpting and modeling. When artists are ready to remove the limit of three active files or make use of extensive export capability, it's easy to subscribe on a monthly or annual basis.
Users of the previous version of Forger (now Forger Classic) are entitled to a free one-year subscription to the new Forger. This offer is exclusive to Forger Classic users. Note: owners of Forger Classic can still keep their current license – it will not expire even if they take advantage of the free-year offer.
Availability and Compatibility:
- Forger is included as part of the Maxon One subscription or a standalone subscription can be purchased independently. Forger can be downloaded immediately from the Apple App Store.
- Forger integration with Cinema 4D requires Cinema 4D Release 25.015 or later.
- For Maxon One subscription owners: Forger can be used simultaneously on the iPad while your other products are activated. Forger will work concurrently with your desktop apps.
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.
Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon's ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.
Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.
Media Contact
Nick Govoni, Grithaus Agency, +1 (978) 866-7354, nick@grithaus.agency
SOURCE Maxon