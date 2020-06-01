PALO ALTO, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today released an update to its COVID-19 benchmarks: Programmatic Ad Spend in the Age of COVID-19: Connected TV/OTT Advertising Report, examining how U.S. programmatic advertisers have shifted budgets during the ongoing pandemic.
The latest report details programmatic OTT/CTV ad spend patterns from April through May 2020.
Key Findings: Programmatic Connected TV/OTT ad spend bounces back 40%
- OTT/CTV ad spend: Connected TV (CTV) / over-the-top (OTT) ad spend rose 40% in the time period studied, bouncing back from a 14% dip in March
- Hulu, Sling TV rise over 30%: Hulu (+44%) and Sling TV (+30%), the two biggest Roku store apps by programmatic ad spend, saw significant gains
- Roku, Apple devices leap: All major OTT/CTV devices saw an increase in ad spend since April, including Roku (+44%) and Apple (+40%)
- 'Kids & Family' apps rise 128%: Apps in the 'Kids & Family' category on Roku saw a 128% increase in programmatic ad spend
These figures are based on Pixalate's analysis comparing the weeks of April 5-11 to May 10-16, 2020.
The CW, Hulu, Sling TV among top rising apps
The report includes 20 notable Roku store apps that saw ad spend gains (based on programmatic ad transactions) in the time frame studied, according to Pixalate's research.
Below are some examples of fast-rising apps:
- The CW (+129%)
- Fox News Channel (+103%)
- Hulu (+44%)
- ABC (+31%)
- Sling TV (+30%)
What's inside the report
Pixalate's Programmatic Ad Spend in the Age of COVID-19: Connected TV/OTT Advertising Report — Version 2.0 includes:
- Programmatic OTT/CTV ad spend trends on a week-by-week basis from April through May 2020
- Fastest-rising Roku apps based on ad spend
- OTT/CTV device types that saw the biggest change in ad spend and ad market share of voice
- Roku app categories that saw the most change based on ad spend
- Supply-side platforms (SSPs) that saw the most change in programmatic ad share of voice
"After pulling back ad spend in March, OTT/CTV advertisers appear to be reinvesting in the ecosystem as consumers continue to stay home," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "All major device types saw ad spend gains in April and May, a promising sign that that OTT/CTV ad landscape is quickly regaining its footing."
Download a free copy of the Programmatic Ad Spend in the Age of COVID-19: Connected TV/OTT Report — Version 2.0 today.
