HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the release of its virtual race car, "Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept." Jointly developed with Polyphony Digital Inc., the vehicle will be available for download in Gran Turismo Sport on May 22, 20201. The RX-Vision GT3 Concept is our newest virtual race car in Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation® 4 driving simulation title, Gran Turismo Sport, and we hope that all players will enjoy taking it for a spin.
Mazda is aiming to gain more Mazda fans by conveying the joy of driving a car to the wide range of people who love Digital Motorsport,2 which has been gaining popularity in recent years. Moreover, due to current coronavirus circumstances, car enthusiasts all over the world can connect online and enjoy the same virtual experience regardless of country, region, language or generation. Through our support of Digital Motorsports, we hope to contribute to the expansion of car culture and complement new lifestyles.
Players who use Mazda vehicles, such as RX-Vision GT3 Concept, in Gran Turismo Sport will automatically be granted seed rights to participate in the FIA certified Gran Turismo Championship (world tours) to be held in various locations around the world in the 2020 season.
In the United States, the Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup began on May 5 with race staged each Tuesday evening through June 2. The virtual races includes MX-5 Cup drivers from recent seasons as well guest drivers from Mazda's IMSA WeatherTech DPi program. More about this online series can be found at http://www.mx-5cup.com.
More information about Mazda's Digital Motorsports can be found at: https://www.mazda.com/ja/innovation/digital-motor-sport.
