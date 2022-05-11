MB Group named among best workplaces in Financial Services
PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MB Group, LLC has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
This is the inaugural year for MB Group, a women-owned certified public accounting firm, to be featured on Inc.'s Best Workplaces prestigious list. While the CPA profession at-large has been plagued with employee complaints and turnover, MB group is thriving due to its people-first focus and commitment to make accounting awesome again.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"We are incredibly honored to receive recognition for our team's commitment to creating a company where people love to work," said Susan Bryant, Principal and Chief Strategist. "We are so fortunate to have employees who embody our core values – think, care, respond – and their dedication is what sets us apart both as an employer and a service provider."
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
About The MB Group
The MB Group, LLC is a proud woman-owned CPA firm headquartered in Plano, Texas that is on a mission to transform businesses and the lives of their owners by professionalizing the finance function within their organizations. Founded in 2005, the MB Group uses a proven methodology that combines solid accounting, tax planning and strategy to fuel enterprise growth and drive achievement of client financial goals.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Media Contact
Susan Bryant, The MB Group LLC, +1 4698651040 Ext: 123, sbryant@mbgcpa.com
Maria Gutierrez, The MB Group, LLC, 4698651040 138, mgutierrez@mbgcpa.com
SOURCE The MB Group LLC