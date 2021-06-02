LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artist MC Bravado takes his music to a whole new level with the release of "Dirty 30," a film short/homage to the movie "Fight Club," highlighting the rapper's new song produced by Militant Marxman and mixed by Brandon Lackey. The new video dropped Friday, May 28. "Dirty 30" can also be heard on all major music streaming services.
"The song is a banger and really showcases what I can do," says Bravado. ""Dirty 30" is special because it's the first visual I've been involved with that has a film/short. It's also close to heart because it's the first time I got to work with my good friend Jesse O'Neill, a talented actor who has supported my music (and that of my friends/collective) for many years. He's done some major TV and film work (Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, HBO's Watchmen, etc.), and his presence alone really elevated things. Nick Palmer, the director, is also a MASSIVE fan of Fight Club and director David Fincher, so the meticulousness and love he put into this really shine throughout. Special thanks to Chuck D for the intro. He's supported my music on his radio show from the first minute. His contribution to this video was icing on the cake."
For Bravado, the video is a visual analogy propelled by both technical and acting virtuosity. "It provides the perfect canvas for me to lob shots at detractors questioning my life and career choices," he says.
MC Bravado is an emcee/educator from Baltimore by way of New York. A former English Teacher, his brand of everyman but dense and visceral lyricism marries influences from Lupe Fiasco to Johnny Cash. He's received noteworthy press across mediums, including but not limited to CBS, FOX, ABC, CNN, Yahoo!, SiriusXM Shade45, Billboard, HipHopDX, Okayplayer, DJBooth, HotNewHipHop, The Source, The Baltimore Sun, Baltimore Magazine, Earmilk, and REVOLT TV. A major stage veteran (Warped Tour, SXSW, A3C) with a penchant for giving back to the youth (through nonprofits like Baltimore's Beats Not Bullets), MC B is showing and proving his way to a rarefied air.
