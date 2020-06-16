NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Rethink the best-selling debut book by revolutionary entrepreneur David McCourt has leapt back into Amazon's US and European best-seller charts, as people look for answers amid the crisis and turmoil unfolding in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented inequality protests sweeping the globe.
Published by Wiley Publishing, Total Rethink gives McCourt's unique perspective on what he calls the "bottom-up revolution" through his lens as an Emmy award-winning producer and one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs.
McCourt, who was named the first Economist in Residence at the University of Southern California (USC) Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and awarded Harvard Business School's 'Entrepreneur of the Year', commented: "Political movements that have tried a myriad of different ways to face up to the problems have come and gone over the centuries, but globalized progress still marches on at an ever-accelerated pace and the inequalities and dangers of societal meltdown continue to grow and multiply.
"Total Rethink for me is a movement to inspire in business and within our social climate the opportunities for all to adapt to the changing world and to thrive within the new and ever-changing climate. The world has never before been in such urgent need of a Total Rethink and undoubtedly people are connecting with the lead themes in the book."
Addressing growing problems and tensions across income inequality, policing, business, healthcare and education Total Rethink guides readers on how they can create revolutionary change, leaving behind incremental progress which is failing to keep up with the pace of social, economic and technological development.
"Everything in the world is changing fast, apart from how we think and behave," said McCourt, once referred to in a New York City metro newspaper as Che Guevara in a nice suit.
About the author:
David McCourt is the Chairman and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications, and has been one of the most prominent investors and entrepreneurs in the technology, media and telecommunications industries for the past 30 years. He is also the Chairman of National Broadband Ireland, delivering the Irish State's $5bn investment to end the urban/rural digital divide with high-speed broadband to 100% of the population. A best-selling author and Emmy award-winning producer, the Economist describes him as possessing "impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary." Visit www.davidmccourt.com.
