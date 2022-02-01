Today, McDonald's launched Future 22, a new creative campaign that celebrates the work of 22 young, gifted and Black leaders whose passion and talent are creating meaningful change in communities across the country. Starting Feb. 1, McDonald's will introduce the first seven Future 22 gamechangers, including: Nasir Barnes, Kevin Brooks, Parisia Hutchinson, Marveon Mabon, Earl Robinson, Nyla Sams and J.C. Smith.