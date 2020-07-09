NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill, a leading learning science company, and TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, an online education platform offering on-demand tutoring, will expand their work together in 2020 to offer college students using the McGraw Hill Connect® digital learning platform a free 60-minute tutoring session with TutorMe.
As online and blended learning continues to be the new normal for many students, the collaboration between McGraw Hill and TutorMe seeks to ensure that students receive the support they need and remain engaged as their learning environment shifts throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Through the partnership, students will receive a one hour, one-on-one tutoring session free of charge. TutorMe live tutors are available 24/7 and highly trained in the relevant subject matter to help foster deep student understanding and fluency.
Tutoring sessions will be available to users of the McGraw Hill Connect digital courseware in an effort to elevate college students' online learning experience. Connect digital courseware adapts in real-time to a student's activity and adjusts to the individual's performance and confidence levels. As students identify areas where they are struggling, they will be able to access a TutorMe tutor to help them address comprehension and coursework challenges. McGraw Hill registered more than 4.3 million college student activations of Connect in its 2020 fiscal year.
The TutorMe support is the newest capability being made available to students through McGraw Hill digital course materials, which are designed to improve learning outcomes for students, while ensuring affordability and high value. TutorMe and McGraw Hill offered a pilot program in the fall of 2019 in four course areas and are now expanding the program offer to all Connect courses.
"We believe in providing all students with the tools and support they need to succeed, no matter where they start," said Michael Ryan, President of Higher Education at McGraw Hill. "And this is especially important with online learning programs continuing to expand due to COVID-19. By making TutorMe tutoring available to all students who use Connect, more students will have access to help when they need it."
"TutorMe and McGraw Hill share a foundational commitment to the academic success of students," said Myles Hunter, CEO and co-founder of TutorMe. "We are excited that following an initial trial program, McGraw Hill has decided to offer TutorMe to all its Connect students. Their decision speaks volumes to their commitment to putting their students' learning first."
About McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
About TutorMe
TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly-qualified tutors on average in less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K-12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.
