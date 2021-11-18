WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA is proud to announce that Kelsey Secules, CMP, CSEP, DES, Senior Manager, Strategic Event Management, and Lauren Stroud, Manager, Strategic Event Management, have been selected to be in the '20 in Their Twenties' class of 2022 by the Professional Convention Management Association. PCMA's 20 in Their Twenties showcases the brightest and most talented young event management professionals from around the world.
"After a year where event professionals were required to adjust, pivot, and plan for the unexpected, I'm especially proud to congratulate Kelsey and Lauren on being included in the '20 in Their Twenties' class of 2022," said Elisa Perodin, CMP, CEM, Senior Vice President, Strategic Event Management, MCI USA. "In 2021, they've delivered virtual, hybrid, and live events, mastered new technologies, and established health and safety protocols. Kelsey and Lauren have gone above and beyond to meet the needs of their event clients, and I'm thrilled that PCMA is recognizing them for their stellar work."
Kelsey Secules, CMP, CSEP, DES is a Senior Manager, Strategic Event Management. In 2021, she managed several high-profile events for clients such as the Incentive Research Foundation and the International Live Events Association. She is a member of the LGBT+ Meeting Professionals Association, where she volunteers on the development committee. Kelsey recently earned her Digital Event Strategist certification from PCMA.
Lauren Stroud, Manager, Strategic Event Management, has supported events for MCI USA clients National Association of Black Accountants, Association of Women Surgeons, and the World Petroleum Congress. She serves as chair of MCI USA's DE&I committee, and she received her DE&I in the Workplace Certificate from University of South Florida Muma College of Business in 2021. Lauren has earned Cvent Certifications for Hybrid, Virtual and Event Management.
Each of the '20 in Their Twenties' class members is selected by a committee comprised of veteran industry professionals and '20 in Their Twenties' alumni. Members of the 2022 '20 in Their Twenties' class will receive recognition as the next generation of industry leaders and a scholarship to attend PCMA's Convening Leaders event in Las Vegas in January 2022.
