TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCMK, a global agile marketing agency for B2B information and technology startups and scaleups, today announced its Agile Marketing Solutions and comprehensive outsourced marketing department model. The team delivers high return on investment results and accelerates the velocity of customer sales pipelines. This enables hypergrowth for startups and new businesses with smaller budgets that may lack full-scale marketing and public relations capabilities in-house.
Leveraging the leadership team's individual 15+ years of experience in leading world-class marketing teams for B2B software companies, the agency developed a proven agile methodology, scalable framework, and strategic marketing playbook to build brands and generate demand so customers can do what they do best — innovate. It's full suite of agile marketing solutions include:
Marketing Strategy
Strategy is the foundation of any marketing plan. MCMK works with B2B organizations to develop value propositions and brand messaging, define the target audience(s) and buyer profiles. These components are integrated into the overall business plan while MCMK leads tech companies in executing these winning marketing strategies.
Demand Generation
Effective demand generation campaigns are crucial to brand awareness. The team generates a healthy pipeline of leads to help customers grow revenue through account-based marketing (ABM), events planning and management, email marketing, and content syndication.
Digital and Content Marketing
Content and design are the heart of brands. On the digital side, MCMK manages everything from website strategy, development and SEO to running effective pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns to ensure customers optimize their digital presence.
MCMK produces additional content to support marketing initiatives, such as blog posts, white papers, case studies and videos.
Integrated Communications
Working in tandem with marketing, MCMK offers public relations and thought leadership services to help companies raise their awareness among media outlets and on social media. The agency provides press releases, contributed content, media outreach, awards and speaking nominations, and media, analyst, and influencer relations.
"MCMK builds comprehensive, scalable marketing campaigns that generate a high ROI, with a flexible pricing structure that suits early-stage startups and hyper-growth scaleups. We know how vital marketing and public relations are for new businesses and we want to help them scale exponentially through agile growth experiments," said MCMK co-founder and Vice President of Growth Melroy Coelho. "We seamlessly integrate our remote marketing teams into customer organizations to help them achieve their marketing goals and blitzscale their overall strategy and ultimately, their success."
"It's an absolute pleasure to work with MCMK as our marketing partner. The expertise and professionalism provided to our company is hard to match," said Cryptominium Founder and President Wolfred Wanch. "The entire team at Crytptominium enjoys working with Melroy and his MCMK team."
For more information, please visit mcmk.io.
About MCMK
MCMK is a marketing agency that provides B2B hypergrowth tech startups, emerging-growth scaleups, Private equity-owned portfolio companies and venture capital-funded enterprises with a complete outsourced, white-gloved marketing solution using its Agile Growth Marketing as a Service expertise. The agency leverages 15 years of experience leading world-class marketing teams in B2B software firms across the globe. With a proven methodology and framework for building brands and generating demand, tech startups can focus on what they do best — product and innovation. From determining a company's value proposition, brand messaging, target audience, buyer profiles and more, we help tech companies develop and execute winning marketing strategies. For more information, please visit mcmk.io.
Media Contact
Kim Peterson, MCMK, +1 (720) 316-4517, kim.peterson@kp-communications.com
SOURCE MCMK