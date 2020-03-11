NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McQueens Flowers is thrilled to announce its United States debut with the opening of its first retail space in Manhattan's Flower District – the McQueens Flowers' Residency, located in the entryway of Moxy Chelsea. Now open, the Flower District serves as a natural fit for McQueens Flowers to continue to masterfully dream and expertly execute fantasy floral reveries and jaw-dropping natural creations. Additionally, the McQueens International Flower School will present bi-monthly floral design classes for all skill levels in the hotel's rooftop lounge, The Fleur Room, starting in April.
"McQueens Flowers has been telling stories with flowers since its founding in London in 1991," said Richard Eagleton, Chief Executive Officer of McQueens Flowers. "After more than 25 years of sending our amazing and talented team of florists from London to create amazing floral designs for events across the U.S., we are thrilled to be embarking on a New York residency that showcases our team's boundless creativity and the beautiful storytelling, which is at the heart of each arrangement and bouquet we produce."
Located in the hotel's entrance, which has been specifically designed to be a functioning flower shop, the space overflows with blooms and waft scents of seasonal flowers from its doors. Evoking the atmosphere of an open studio, the space encourages hotel guests, customers and passersby to stop and observe the florists at work - cutting, tying, weaving and deftly transforming stems into flower stories. Much like watching a performer on stage, the staff at McQueens Flowers offers up a bit of theater as they create stunning arrangements and hand-tied bouquets that focus on seasonal flowers, all available for purchase at the shop. Additionally, customers will be able to place delivery orders out of the boutique and pick up other giftables such as candles, chocolates, stationery and more.
"Moxy Chelsea's prominence in the flower market combined with McQueens Flowers' avant-garde reputation in the flower industry makes this a particularly meaningful collaboration. We are excited to welcome this prestigious residency as we continue our mission to provide our guests with unique and memorable experiences," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone.
Alongside the boutique, classes led by instructors from the McQueens Flowers International Flower School will launch at Moxy Chelsea's rooftop lounge, The Fleur Room. The first Thursday of every month, McQueens Flowers will offer seasonal flower arranging classes with the backdrop of the lounge's sweeping views of Manhattan. Attendees will embark on a trip to the Flower Market for tips on choosing the freshest blooms before returning to The Fleur Room to learn how to create their arrangements. Seasonal class sizes range from 15-20 people and are priced at $300.00 per person. A second monthly class will also be added to the hotel's programming calendar with flower arrangements geared toward key holidays or local happenings, such as Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, the holiday season and more. Moxy Chelsea hotel guests receive preferred access to McQueens Flowers' classes based on availability.
The McQueens Flowers Residency at Moxy Chelsea is located at 105 W 28th Street and is open Monday – Saturday from 10AM to 6PM. For more information visit MoxyChelsea.com/McQueens-Flower-Shop. Orders for delivery may also be placed at mcqueensflowers.com or by calling 212.488.1030. Flower Classes by McQueens Flowers International Flower School can be booked at www.mcqueensflowers.com or by emailing schoolnyc@mcqueensflowers.com.
About McQueens Flowers
Since 1991, McQueens Flowers has been telling stories with flowers. What started as a simple, stylish London flower shop has grown to become one of the world's most respected and admired international floral design companies and educators. Fantasy floral reveries and jaw-dropping natural creations have been masterfully dreamed and expertly executed for decades by McQueens Flowers for VIP clients including: Moda Operandi, Claridge's, Vanity Fair, Christie's, a partnership with the esteemed Courtauld Institute and more. With a modern approach that emphasizes sustainability, seasonality, and the English-style, McQueens Flowers a thought leader in the industry with an ambitious and dedicated focus on eco-friendly practices and thoughtful floral processes. It is the only florist to have received the Butterfly Mark from Positive Luxury, which identifies the luxury brands that meet the highest standards of verified innovation and environmental performance. The company has creative studios and workshops in London and Seoul as well as accredited flower schools, McQueens International Flower School – London and McQueens International Flower School – Seoul. Most recently, McQueens Flowers has entered the U.S. market with the announcement of McQueens Flowers New York, the first of several U.S. outposts offering a complete range of floral services.
Truly a global company, McQueens Flowers is proud to make art with flowers for customers in Mexico, USA, Japan, France, Korea, Kuwait, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain and Australia. From dramatic arrangements at some of the world's finest hotels to VIP events to understated, yet stylish bouquets for private clients, the brand's longevity and global reach is a reflection of its unmatched ability to capture elevated luxury in floral design. Setting the standard for quality, elegance and high style that aims to surprise and delight, McQueens Flowers looks forward to telling your story.
About Moxy Chelsea
Soaring 35 stories high into the New York City skyline, the 349-room, award-winning Moxy Chelsea is a unique collaboration by designers Yabu Pushelberg and Rockwell Group. Taking cues from the nearby Flower Market, the hotel blends botanically-inspired design with Italian romance. This stylish and affordable lifestyle hotel packs in all the bells and whistles, with none of the price tag. Moxy Chelsea features Feroce, a lively indoor/outdoor ristorante with a vintage Italian flair along with an all-day caffè and pasticceria; Bar Feroce, a lobby lounge, snack bar, and co-working space; and Feroce Pizza & Bocce Bar, featuring a classic Roman pizzeria menu in collaboration with one of the oldest bakeries in Rome, Roscioli. Guests enter the hotel through McQueens Flowers, a renowned London florist known for its ability to tell stories through floral arrangements. The bustling market and studio allow guests to watch and take part by way of onsite workshops and events. Topping off the hotel is The Fleur Room, a glass-enclosed rooftop bar and lounge with retractable glass walls featuring views of the Empire State Building and the New York City skyline. Moxy Chelsea has been honored with Boutique Design's 2019 Goldkey Award for Best Guestroom and Best Midscale Hotel, Surface Magazine's 2019 Travel Award for Best Micro-Hotel, and Travel Weekly's 2019 Magellan Award for Best Midscale Hotel.
Moxy Chelsea is one of three Moxy hotels developed by Lightstone in New York City. Lightstone is also developing Moxy hotels in South Beach Miami, Downtown Los Angeles, and New York's Lower East Side and Williamsburg.
