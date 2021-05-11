MIAMI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami Dade College's (MDC) School of Science has partnered with InScribe Education (InScribe) to launch an innovative digital community where students can easily find information, access student services, connect with peers, and complete academic work remotely.
InScribe provides a large scale interactive digital space funded through the School of Science's federal HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) STEM and Articulation grant. It offers students more opportunities to engage with STEM advisors and classmates and improves the efficiency of managing communications and interactions across this student population.
"We were drawn to InScribe for its innovative mindset, proven track record, and attentive customer service. Its team has so many great ideas, not only to drive deeper student engagement but also to tailor and grow the community as our students' needs evolve," said Dr. Teresa Gonzalez, MDC STEM Community of Interest Manager.
Students can access their digital community directly from the School of Science website. All announcements and posts are searchable, so they can quickly and easily find the information they need anytime and anywhere.
"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Miami Dade College to help shape even more personalized and meaningful student experiences," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "MDC has set up the community to work in whatever capacity students need -- for some that might mean finding details for an upcoming webinar, for some, it might mean learning more about the transfer process from an advisor, and for others that might mean connecting with a classmate to make the multi-campus experience more intimate. It's all about the students and giving them the tools and support they need to succeed."
About Miami Dade College
Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. Other than the School of Science, it is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. More than 100,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit http://www.mdc.edu.
About InScribe
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.
# # #
Media Contact
Kristi Emerson, InScribe, 303-885-9896, kristi@inscribeapp.com
Juan C. Mendieta, MDC, 305-237-7611, jmendiet@mdc.edu
SOURCE InScribe