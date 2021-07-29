CLEARWATER, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDU Internet Services, a full-service provider of internet services and solutions, is honored to announce its participation as an official exhibitor at the InterFace Active Adult Conference, taking place at the Westin Galleria on August 4 in Dallas, Texas. Exhibiting from the Dallas Ballroom at the Westin Galleria, MDU Internet Services is set to provide senior housing operators with valuable updates into the latest trends on what residents now expect from a community's Wi-Fi network and personalized entertainment services.
With a senior living facility's Wi-Fi network now proving to be essential for daily resident needs, including staying in touch with friends and family or ordering personal shopping items, MDU Internet Services expertise will be made available to conference attendees on how they can ensure the highest quality in internet reliability and connection speeds. As the number of personal devices steadily increases at senior living communities, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how new advances in network technology can affordably maintain strong and responsive Wi-Fi signal coverage regardless of how many devices are simultaneously connected to the same network.
With data security and privacy representing top priority for senior housing facilities in ensuring the confidence and wellbeing of their residents, MDU Internet Services will also offer up-to-date guidance on the latest encryption protocols and segregated gateway traffic capabilities that can shield properties from hacking threats. Insight will further be offered on how housing facilities can maintain seamless connection quality at all times with services such as 24/7 network health monitoring and instantly accessible professional support.
"Many hold a misconception that connectivity and IoT-based solutions are not as relevant to older generations, but as many community operators know, this is far from accurate as effective online solutions can make all the difference in increasing the quality of life for seniors while making their daily tasks much more manageable," said Gary Patrick, CEO of MDU Internet Services. "We are proud to take part in this year's InterFace Active Adult Conference to demonstrate how senior housing businesses are able to both effectively and affordably meet all of the connectivity needs of today's senior citizens, and look forward to showcasing the latest technologies that will play a key role in ensuring resident satisfaction and the competitiveness of senior housing businesses in attracting new tenants."
As a comprehensive provider of IoT-based solutions for the senior housing industry, MDU Internet Services will also be showcasing its range of in-room entertainment options. This not only includes providing details on television programming services made available through MDU Internet Services such as DirecTV and Dish Network, but also on the company's proprietary all-in-one in-room entertainment and services solution, BeyondTV. With BeyondTV, residents are able to instantly access virtually any personal streaming subscription of choice by wirelessly casting content from personal devices onto in-room televisions. Designed to ensure ease-of-use, BeyondTV can also provide residents with effortless access to facility information and amenities, including communicating with staff or making requests for food and beverage items. For properties seeking a standalone, yet user-friendly and secure content casting platform, MDU Internet Services also offers BeyondTV GuestCast. The solution is not only fully compatible with virtually any television model in use by today's senior housing communities, but also offers enhanced security capabilities such as device isolation capabilities that prevent the risk of content being transmitted to televisions located in another resident's room.
For more information about the full range of technology solutions available from MDU Internet Services, please contact Shelly Chandler at 866-265-7575 Ext. 705 or email shelly@hotelwifi.com.
About MDU Internet Services, a solution provided by Hotel Internet Services, LLC.
Founded in 2003, Hotel Internet Services, LLC (HIS) is a leading solution provider for secure wired and wireless Internet services, IPTV VOD Systems, BeyondTV Wireless Streaming Player, and convention services, all supported with 24/7 guest service monitoring and support. HIS provides equipment and services to casinos, hotels, resorts, military and student housing, timeshares, condos, conference centers, apartments and many other commercial venues.
HIS has deployed numerous small to large-scale facility-wide wired, wireless, and in-room entertainment solutions across the U.S. They currently maintain hundreds of properties with over 150,000 guest rooms. Based in Clearwater, Florida, HIS maintains two offices in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.mdutech.net.
