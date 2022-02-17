WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meaningful Gigs, the marketplace for skilled designers that aims to create 100,000 skilled jobs for Africans by 2028, today announced its Meaningful Pledge campaign in honor of Black History Month (February); however, the campaign will extend beyond BHM and companies can make the pledge at any time.
The Meaningful Pledge calls on companies creating 'centralized' metaverses (a metaverse built and controlled by a single company) to commit 18% of their resources to Black creators, as approximately 18% of the world population is Black and should be represented in the Metaverse.
The Metaverse is an opportunity to create new worlds and realities, so Meaningful Gigs wants to challenge and support companies to create more diverse, equitable, and inclusive spaces where Black people have robust economic opportunities, real representation, and a sense of belonging.
"With the advent of the Metaverse, which has been touted as a $1 trillion opportunity, there is a chance to effect real change as it relates to the distribution of wealth and equity for Black creators," said Ronnie Kwesi Coleman, CEO of Meaningful Gigs. "If the Metaverse becomes our reality, or at least influences it, we can work together to design things in a more inclusive and representative way."
Based on the amount of money that's already been committed to bringing the Metaverse to life, an 18% pledge from those companies would put Black creators on a meaningful path toward equity. Companies like Facebook/Meta and China-based Tencent have already pledged a combined $80 billion to the Metaverse, while others like Epic Games, Niantic, Microsoft, Apple, Roblox, and Amazon will continue to commit billions more.
"This Black History Month, Meaningful Gigs hopes to begin conversations and collaborations with other innovative companies who wish to truly move the needle on representation and equity in the creative community," Coleman said. "Please consider joining our Meaningful Pledge."
####
ABOUT MEANINGFUL GIGS
Meaningful Gigs is a tech-enabled marketplace connecting skilled African designers with companies seeking high-quality digital design. Meaningful Gigs currently supplies talent for companies such as Starbucks, Bloomberg, Facebook, IDEO, and Vans, and has a vision to create 100,000 skilled jobs in Africa by 2028.
Meaningful Gigs has created a community of thousands of skilled, diverse designers for creative, product, and marketing teams. By curating and upskilling its designer community, Meaningful Gigs provides companies with a way to tap into global diversity while also delivering critical design solutions for their businesses. By supplying people in Africa with skilled jobs, the company focuses on continuous economic empowerment and socioeconomic advancement. For more information, visit http://www.MEANINGFULGIGS.COM
Media Contact
Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, mtredway@butincom.com
SOURCE Meaningful Gigs