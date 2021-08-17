INGLEWOOD, Calif., August 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When:
August 19, 2021 – 10 a.m.
Where:
Fairview Heights Apartments (still under construction)
923 E. Redondo Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90302
The event will begin just across the street from the building on Redondo Boulevard where Long Street dead ends into the new Metro Station on the Crenshaw/LAX line. Please wear closed toed shoes since we'll spend time at the construction site.
What:
The media is invited to watch the artists at work and to learn more about Rise Above, a vibrant, four-story high augmented reality mural in Inglewood. It is being installed at Fairview Heights Apartments, an all-new affordable and supportive housing community under construction in Inglewood. The new building will bring 101 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes to the neighborhood, including 50 units for people who have experienced homelessness.
Rise Above is an innovative, multi-dimensional public artwork that will be an inspirational landmark for Inglewood residents and visitors alike. Visible from the new, soon-to-open Fairview Heights Metro Station, the interactive and exciting nature of the mural makes it a destination worth seeking out.
The mural features vibrant colors and imagery of joining hands, which depict strength in togetherness, solidarity, diversity and inclusion. When it's complete, viewers will hold up their phones to experience the augmented reality. They'll see the hands open up to reveal images of culture, history, and heritage. Poppies, California's state flower and a native species of Inglewood, grow and bloom. And a ribbon swirls around, leading the viewer through the story of Inglewood. Viewers can also swipe to another "documentary" layer to hear community members talk about what makes Inglewood a great place to live and work.
The mural's purpose is aspirational, representing the positive transformation of the neighborhood with more housing, more art, and more transportation. Rise Above will be a source of pride for area residents, and an invitation for everyone to embrace the beauty and complexity of the community.
In addition to the mural images, the placement and circular framing of the lighting panels symbolize unity and harmony. Also, the artwork transitions from day into night, revealing symbols from Aztec and West African symbology of "home" from indigenous cultures. This depiction of "home" amplifies the overall message about the importance of housing as a foundation for building successful, healthy lives and strong communities.
Fairview Heights Apartments is a partnership between Linc Housing and National CORE. As nonprofits, both organizations do more than just build affordable housing. Each is a catalyst for community development, creating a platform for change in neighborhoods throughout California.
This housing community brings cultural, social and economic value, through both the affordable housing it provides and the mural. The housing fosters partnerships with the local culture, allows people to afford to live in the communities they've been a part of, and provides opportunity to invest in one's health, education, and overall wellbeing. The building and mural are due to be complete in late 2021.
Who:
- Artists – Ryan "Yanoe" Sarfati & Eric "Zoueh" Skotnes
- Helen Lessick, Inglewood Arts Commission
- Suny Lay Chang, President & COO, Linc Housing
- Steve PonTell, President & CEO, National CORE
- Carmen Zella, Principal, NowArt
Audio and Visual Opportunities:
- Artists at work on the scaffolding – they'll be 2-3 days into applying color
- Interviews with the artists
- Interviews with others involved with the building and artwork development
- Hard hat tour of nearly completed new affordable housing building
- Renderings of the building that show the augmented reality elements
Media Contact
Holly Ferris, Linc Housing, 562-746-8461, holly@ferriscomm.com
SOURCE Linc Housing