Media Law International (MLI) is hosting its annual conference on the 24 May 2022, with vFairs providing the virtual event technology. This event will involve comprehensive discussions on the latest developments, trends and challenges in media law.
At this conference, delegates will be able to view speaker sessions and panel discussions about relevant topics in the media law industry. This year, MLI is focusing on digital content, press and entertainment due to their increasingly important role in the industry. The event uses a sophisticated platform for sponsors, speakers and delegates. In addition, it will be available on-demand for 30 days after it goes live. The whole conference will offer an immersive 3D experience, with hall, lobby and auditorium access for all delegates.
Zineb Serroukh-Ouarda, Managing Editor of MLI, said: "Media Law International is pleased to collaborate with vFairs on our second Annual Global Conference.
"vFairs offers a sophisticated event platform and user experience, with enhanced features that maximise coverage of our sponsors and speakers.
"This year's conference brings together speakers from global media brands and international law firms that will present on pressing global issues around media law. Our speakers include Facebook, The Guardian, Channel 4, TuneIn, UIB, OKO.Press and Charles Russell Speechlys.
"Speaker sessions will be available on event day and on-demand for one month, making our content accessible to a wider audience across time zones."
Muhammad Younas, CEO and Founder of vFairs, commented: "Media law is quite a fascinating field, and this event has some really relevant discussions surrounding it. With vFairs, these discussions are taking place on a global level."
About Media Law International
Media Law International (MLI) is an independent publishing business that produces the flagship annual guide of the same name, and a bi-monthly e-Zine. Its niche publications focus exclusively on media law, providing broad coverage of legal and business sectors in multiple jurisdictions.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual and hybrid events platform that helps organisations reach global audiences. We help organisations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs and more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customisation options.
