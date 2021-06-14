LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media Mavens Podcast announces its newest series, Global Crisis Watch. This special podcast is dedicated to keeping listeners informed on current affairs with intelligent discussions on worldwide crises and events. GCW episodes are centered around current events, global conflict zones & cyberattacks, military security & defense and an inside view of significant conflicts worldwide.
Global Crisis Watch is hosted by Sarah Miller, CEO of Axis Entertainment, and the Media Excellence Awards. She will be sitting down once a month with Michael Patrick Mulroy, an ABC News National Security Analyst. Mulroy has served his country with a variety of important assignments, formerly holding the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East and former Paramilitary Operations Officer for the CIA of 25 years.
The Media Mavens Podcast is produced and hosted by Miller and joined by one of her co-hosts, political public affairs, and broadcast experts, Joe Pyritz. Miller launched the show in August of 2020 and has recorded over 75 episodes, with 40 more currently in production for broadcast. In addition to Global Crisis Watch, the Media Mavens Podcast recently hosted a special series on Space and is currently releasing across all major podcast channels, with more series to come.
"As a PR firm, we felt the need to expand our platform to give a voice to individuals pursuing their successes and inspiration during the pandemic. I am proud of our growth in just six months, where we are now launching bigger series, more guests and a whole new segment within the Media Mavens World." Says Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment, Inc. "With the world waking up and people moving around again, I felt the launch of Global Crisis Watch couldn't have come at a better time, where listeners have access to unfiltered and unedited world events that are shaping how we live with the help of Michael Patrick Mulroys' expertise & background in Government security & defense."
Global Crisis Watch is reporting on live events each month and have already released Behind the Walls: Inside the Middle East Conflict, and continued reporting live on June 11th with Michael Mulroy and Eric Oehlerich, Former Navy Seal Commander and co-founders of Lobo Institute, from Uganda on the LRAs political objectives by putting a stop to child soldering Mulroy & Oehlerich will also be be reporting with Anthony Opoka, a former child soldier of the LRA. Upcoming monthly global reports will be live coming July 7 and Aug 9 with more monthly reports coming and available on all major platforms where podcasts can be found.
Media Mavens Podcast was just added to Megaphone and Evergreen Networks, networks dedicated to uniting global listeners around exploring humanity's brightest and most innovative minds and guests who bring innovation to the world in technology, entertainment and all things in between that are making a difference in the world.
About Media Mavens Podcast: Media Mavens Podcast is all about sharing the latest and greatest trends, topics and tribulations with industry leading guests to talk about innovation, technology & entertainment to include sports, music, health and how we are making a difference in the world. More information on the podcast, its hosts and guests can be found at http://www.mediamavenspodcast.com.
