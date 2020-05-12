STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaCrossing Inc., founded in 2012, is a leading digital media firm dedicated to bringing tools and solutions normally reserved for the world's largest brands to emerging growth companies. The firm works with companies nationwide to plan and execute strategic digital advertising strategies that distinguish brands from competitors. MXEdge, the company's newest offering, ensures small and mid-sized firms have access to the same, effective tools to help reach customers.
"It was time for us to officially launch MXEdge," says Michael Kalman, founder and CEO, MediaCrossing Inc. "We do the work for you so CEO's and founders aren't figuring it all out alone." MXEdge is a streamlined offering that helps these companies reap the benefits of the firm's expertise in today's challenging times. "It's time to get back to business for these companies," adds Kalman.
MXEdge's affordable social and search media advantage means companies have an increased likelihood of standing out from the competition. "We bring services and tools usually reserved for big companies to smaller players," explains Kalman. "Now we've changed the model even further to help marketers reach consumers efficiently, with an abbreviated but effective approach that is critical right now." MXEdge partners with its clients buying advertising on leading social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and others. The firm also maximizes Google search advertising. "A 'do-it-yourself' approach is not the answer to surviving and thriving right now," adds Kalman.
The digital advertising landscape has created extraordinary challenges for companies of all sizes. A recent report from Simon Kemp, CEO, Kepios and chief analyst at DataReportal, an organization that uses data to help companies all over the world make sense of online activity, says that people have been spending considerably more time on their digital devices as a result of Coronavirus lockdowns. DataReportal analysis indicates that 4.57 billion people now use the Internet, an increase of more than 7% since this time last year. Social media users are growing even faster, up by more than 8% since April 2019 to reach 3.81 billion today.
MediaCrossing works with clients to craft digital ad strategies using targeted techniques to acquire or reacquire ideal customers. The company's media and data platforms and proprietary techniques enable the firm to offer MXEdge at a fraction of the cost of a full-service agency. "We developed an exclusive subscription-based model that makes this possible," adds Kalman.
MediaCrossing's clients represent industries across the board, including B2B services, health/beauty, financial institutions, retail and higher education.
"MXEdge is focused on partnering with brands to reach consumers, helping them with new strategies to pivot and survive," says Tessa DeCandido, VP Strategy, MediaCrossing. MediaCrossing is intent on working with companies to engage precise audiences and convert them into lifelong customers.
About MediaCrossing Inc./MXEdge
MediaCrossing Inc. was founded in 2012 with the intention of bringing advertising tools, technology and and expertise normally reserved for the largest brands to entrepreneurial and emerging growth companies stand out from the competition when it matters most. Laser-focused and strategic, the firm's primary goal is to generate results, navigating the ever-changing, challenging digital media landscape. MXEdge was created to help the growing number of companies trying to steer through the ever-present complexity of the digital media landscape, especially during the current environment. For more information about MediaCrossing Inc./MXEdge visit https://www.mediacrossing.com/