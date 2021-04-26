HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Medianova has announced its ranking as the fastest CDN in Saudi Arabia after activating 2 data centers in the region. The company keeps expanding in the EMEA region and is now partnering with SAIX, short for Saudi Arabian Internet Exchange, and local operators in Saudi Arabia.
SAIX is a Saudi government initiative that aims to create a neutral non-profit Internet Exchange Point in Saudi Arabia, the perfect partner to help Medianova grow faster in the region within the next 5 years. In fact, Medianova will keep investing in this market to ensure the best digital performance for the Saudi audience of gaming, e-commerce, and OTT companies across the globe.
This constitutes another milestone for Medianova as its CEO, Serkan Sevim, reported recently: "Now that we are the fastest CDN in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to power content companies, such as gaming, OTT, and e-commerce, with our services and to help the Saudi internet ecosystem grow faster and stronger. Together with SAIX and the help of local operators, we are confident and willing to collaborate to positively impact the traffic performance in Saudi Arabia, by reducing latency and improving localization of both content and traffic. Our initial investment was for multiple 100G networks and we will activate 3 more PoPs this quarter. We are here to help global content owners and local companies aiming to improve latency in the KSA and in the region."
About Medianova
Medianova provides global CDN solutions and cloud platforms. Gartner-mentioned company has deep experience in streaming, encoding, caching, microcaching, hybrid CDN, S3-like cloud storage, API, and website acceleration. With its footprint of 50+ PoPs in 22 countries and 100% SSD-powered anycast network, Medianova is one of the fastest HTTPS secure CDNs in Europe and in the Middle East based on Cedexis.
