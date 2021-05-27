NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping to kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Mediaplanet announces launch of this edition of "Home Safety & Security." This campaign will highlight solution to taking the necessary precautions for all homeowners to be secure in and out of their home.
With the summer holidays coming up shortly, we wanted to utilize this campaign to highlight a major cause for cause of concern for many homeonwers and parents with young children. Drowning is the #1 cause of death between children ages 1-4, and can happen in as little time as 20-60 seconds. All homeowners need to be aware of this fact and take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their home and the well-being of their loved ones.
Former athletes Bode and Morgan miller, who grace the cover of this campaign, discuss the passing of their 19 month old Emmy. Their daughter tragically passed in a swimming pool accident in the summer of 2018. With the tragic accident of the passing of their daughter, the Miller's want to emphasize how necessary it is to take every precaution to prevent this from happening to others. "A child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds" says Morgan Miller in a Today Show Interview. This message is essential in getting across to parents who believe this tragedy will not happen to them.
Now, three years later, The Miller's have welcomed in twin boys to their family. The remember the passing of their daughter Emmy and have taken every precaution necessary in ensuring the safety of their kids. They want to encourage every parent and homeowner to take the same precaution in their homes to ensure their loved ones are safe and secure.
