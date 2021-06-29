NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping to conclude Pride Month, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this June's edition of "LGBTQ+ Empowerment." With Pride Month coming to an end, this campaign wants to provide tools to empower the LGBTQ+ community year-round. The campaign highlights organizations who are implementing changes everywhere from workplace safety and inclusion to disparities in healthcare and access to equal services.
As the country continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attitudes toward LGBTQ+ Americans and their experiences remain underexamined. More than one in three LGBTQ+ Americans faced discrimination of some kind in the past year, including more than three in five transgender people. While the United States has grown since the Stonewall riots in 1969, there is still much improvement needed.
The print component of "LGBTQ+ Empowerment" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.modernwellnessguide.com/campaign/lgbtq-empowerment/
Long-time LGBTQ+ activist Frankie Grande graces the cover of the print publication. In an exclusive interview, Grande why homophobic bullying online had such a traumatic impact on him, and how he's learned to manage his social media content creation without spinning out of control. "I had worked so hard to build a community of support so that I felt comfortable being my out proud, gay rainbow, loving, glitter-wearing self. And that was the thing that people started bullying me for," Grande said. "It was just for being who I am."
This campaign was made possible with the support of GEICO, REALI, Guaranteed Rate, Mountainside Treatment Center, and Calmerry.
