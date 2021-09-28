NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This campaign aims to provide insight and highlight resources to encourage individuals, mainly homeowners and families, to ensure they are duly prepared for any natural disaster that may arise in the near future.
In 2020, there were roughly 8,100 fatalities reported caused by natural disaster events worldwide. The global average economic loss due to natural disaster events worldwide amounted to about 268 billion U.S. dollars that year.
Although they are unavoidable, it is crucial to ensure that citizens are prepared for natural disasters in order to protect themselves, their home and their families.
The print component of "Disaster Preparedness" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 500,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.modernwellnessguide.com/disaster-prep/.
Stephanie Abrams, a long time meteorologist and co-host of AMHQ for The Weather Channel has been an activist for disaster preparedness throughout her field of work.
"Disaster preparedness is essential for everyone because it can save your life," says Abrams.
Stephanie suggests preparing a "comprehensive survival kit" that can be readily available at any time of the year for any type of disasters.
"These kids should generally contain enough food and water for your family for several days, flashlights and batteries, first aid supplies, whistles, dust masks, phone chargers, can openers, and basic tools like pliers and wrenches."
While ensuring that a kit is readily prepared, Abrams also touches on monitoring weather patterns to know roughly when and where an upcoming disaster may strike.
"It is much easier to execute a plan in the aftermath rather than starting from scratch, which can be overwhelming."
This campaign was made possible with the support of Stephanie Abrams, Ginger Zee, Mike Holmes, the Insurance Information Institute, the American Red Cross, Americares, Team Rubicon USA, Briggs & Stratton, Rock Solar, and Eco Flow.
