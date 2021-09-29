LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise video leader MediaPlatform joins video delivery technology leader Hive Streaming in a live webinar on October 7, 2021, entitled "Video for your Hybrid Workforce: Best Practices from the Fortune 500." The webinar will provide topical insights into how some of the world's largest companies are implementing video-centric communications to keep their potentially permanent hybrid workforces motivated, engaged, and connected.
"Many companies are bypassing 'back to work' predictions and embracing the idea that a hybrid workforce is the most likely outcome of our changed pandemic work habits," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "MediaPlatform and Hive have been partnering with these companies to help them understand their options and anticipate and overcome technology challenges and roadblocks. These are just some of the experiences from the field that will be shared in our joint webinar," Newman said.
Experts John Frederick - MediaPlatform Worldwide Head of Sales, and Eric Brown - Hive Streaming Solutions Architect, will host the webinar, which takes place on October 7th at 3:00 p.m. GMT/11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT. Guests can register at https://broadcaster-audience.mediaplatform.com/#/event/612e3f85a8375703847e029f.
Among the topics the panel will cover is how Fortune 500 companies:
- Use live streaming to level the performance playing field between remote and in-office workers
- Use live streaming to virtualize events like Sales Kickoffs, User Group Meetings, and Partner Forums
- Increasingly rely on live streaming for demand gen, replacing (and improving ROI from) their cancelled trade show and exhibit programs
- Record, analyze, and correlate video viewing and engagement with sales, leads, partner, and employee performance
About Hive
Hive Streaming helps organizations drive employee engagement by easily delivering high-quality video to global workforces and enables leaders to understand the impact of video across the enterprise. With a strong team of technology experts and over 100 patents, Hive is consistently recognized as a video innovation leader, whose partners include Microsoft and Facebook. Hive's list of customers counts nearly 150 global companies, representing some of the world's most admired brands. http://www.hivestreaming.com
About MediaPlatform
MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.
