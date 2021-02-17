LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaPlatform Broadcaster use has scaled nearly 400% since November with mass-audience customer webcasts surpassing company milestones for performance and reliability.
The culmination of a multi-year development effort by MediaPlatform's industry-recognized engineering team, Broadcaster is a cloud-native platform that scales elastically and dynamically to meet the demanding content creation, viewer authentication, security, transcoding video delivery and video management requirements of MediaPlatform's Global 2000 clients. Broadcaster replaces the company's Webcaster offering, which was retired in advance of Flash browser deprecation in January.
Among other notable accomplishments, MediaPlatform reports the following milestones for Broadcaster:
- 100% of legacy customers successfully transitioned to the new platform as well as all new customers in 2020;
- Successful, secure live webcasts to employee audiences of 30,000+;
- Accelerated feature release frequency tracking at an annualized rate approaching 40 major releases;
- Expanded video ingest from all major collaboration platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex and most recently, Google Meet;
- Expanded video delivery integrations across all major delivery technologies including multicast, peering, edge devices, CDNs and most recently, WebRTC peering.
"It is gratifying to see Broadcaster perform so well under the kind of pressure that resulted from the combination of Covid and the simultaneous deprecation of Flash," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "Our customers' video use, and sheer number of connections, increased massively as employees migrated from concentrated office spaces to hybrid work arrangements.
"Our modernization investment was well-timed since Broadcaster provides the scale and resource flexibility our Global 2000 customers now need to stay connected with a more mobile and disparate workforce," he said.
MediaPlatform's innovation has been recognized by top industry analysts. MediaPlatform was named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe and a Leader by Gartner Research in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management (EVCM). The company also has been named a key provider in several recent reports including the Forrester Tech Tide, the Gartner EVCM Market Guide and Wainhouse Research's Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services report. The company is frequently named one of the top video players alongside Zoom, Microsoft and IBM and Cisco in global enterprise video industry research reports including those by Global Market Insights, Market Study Report LLC and DATAINTELO.
About MediaPlatform
MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.
Media Contact
Darian Germain, MediaPlatform, 7037626929, dgermain@mediaplatform.com
SOURCE MediaPlatform