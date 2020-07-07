CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus all but ruling out live fundraising events, Mediatainment, a leading corporate, comedy and media production company, has launched the Social Distancing Trivia Game Show to help nonprofit organizations raise money via interactive and virtual entertainment.
The remote family-friendly activity, part of Mediatainment's Game Shows Unlimited® brand, features a host who asks trivia questions via a Zoom livestream. Participants use their phones or tablets as answer keys for submitting their responses, and they can win prizes that include a $100 Amazon gift card grand prize every other Friday night at 7 p.m. (Central) starting July 17th.
Differentiating Mediatainment's latest entertainment offering, participants respond without a delay that is a typical livestreaming issue. As a result, the Social Distancing Game Show performs just like a physical trivia event in a virtual world instead of an online show where the host must slow the pace to compensate for the livestream lag.
"This is a very difficult time for nonprofits and fundraising since the COVID-19 pandemic forced shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements," notes Mediatainment President Christopher Bell. In April, a survey by BKD, an advisory service for nonprofits, found that 46% of nonprofit respondents had canceled or postponed all fundraising events and activities planned for the spring or early summer, and three-fourths feared this would cause them to lose essential funds.
"Our trivia contest offers nonprofits a fun way to raise badly needed funds by connecting them with the public and their supporters," Bell said. Mediatainment has performed hundreds of live comedy corporate events for large and small nonprofit organizations since 2002.
Each Social Distancing Trivia Game Show is customized to meet a nonprofit's needs. Mediatainment can, for example, use an organization's history as inspiration for trivia questions, or work with nonprofits directly to write and produce a specific game show designed to help enhance its mission or fundraising goals. A nonprofit also can employ Mediatainment hosts who represent a Who's Who of Chicago comedy. Game Shows Unlimited provides all the technology, games, prizes (if needed), and promotional materials.
To set up a meeting or get more information, call 312-728-4740 or email our client services representative at tom@mediatainment.com..
About Mediatainment
Mediatainment®, the No.1 source for corporate entertainment and media development, specializes in customizing entertainment for live and virtual events that engage and connect clients and customers. Its corporate services include: Team Building Workshops, Customized Shows, Speech Writing, Corporate Escape Rooms and Corporate Imposters, as well as event direction and production. What differentiates Mediatainment is that it is an artist-run agency that also serves as a media production company so it can handle entire projects in-house. For more information, please visit Mediatainment.com.
Media Contact:
Tom Porter
PR Manager
Game Shows Unlimited
242902@email4pr.com
(312) 728-4740