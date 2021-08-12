LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Dan O'Brien, medical futurist, corporate strategist, keynote speaker and author, has signed with Bruce Merrin's Celebrity Speakers Bureau for speaking appearances worldwide, including corporate events and meetings, conventions, retreats, seminars, workshops and more.
After finishing clinical rotations at Emory University, O'Brien went on to earn an MBA. In addition to currently working as a physician, he recently earned his doctorate in public health from Walden University in Minneapolis. O'Brien currently lives in St. Louis.
As a business-savvy consultant, he serves as an advisor to established and emerging companies, particularly those operating within or influenced by the health care sector. His unique perspectives and solutions are based on his training as a doctor, businessperson and public health expert. Business leaders look to O'Brien as a next-generation health and business expert and make critical decisions based on his insights and perspectives.
O'Brien draws on his cutting-edge experience in research, academic teaching, scientific writing, new product launches, medical presentations and clinical work to evaluate critical issues and devise solutions. Leveraging new technologies — including artificial intelligence, genetic engineering and virtual monitoring — is a specialty.
A skilled national media commentator, O'Brien's relaxed communication style reflects his no-nonsense, straight-talking Midwestern upbringing, enabling him to connect with audiences to create a level of engagement that has a long-lasting impact.
His latest book, "Camel Resilience: Dr. Dan's Guide for Turning Surviving into Thriving," addresses the need to break from the concept of a new normal for employers, employees and their families. O'Brien explains what can be adopted in place of the "new normal" mindset, shining a spotlight on the way sports have demonstrated how to adapt quickly to change while becoming more resilient in the process. "Camel Resilience" is available in paperback and digital formats from Amazon.com.
Since 1973, Bruce Merrin's Celebrity Speakers Bureau has provided corporate meeting and event planners with worldwide booking services for an elite clientele, ranging from Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali to every U.S. President beginning with Ronald Reagan.
For more information on Dr. Dan O'Brien and Bruce Merrin's Celebrity Speakers Bureau, visit https://brucemerrinscelebrityspeakers.com.
