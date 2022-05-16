NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical publishing market size is expected to grow by USD 1.14 bn from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period. The rise in digital publishing is driving the medical publishing market growth. However, factors such as the high subscription cost of electronic and print media may challenge the market growth.
Medical Publishing Market: Driver and Challenge
The rise in digital publishing is driving the growth of the medical publishing market. Digital publishing provides many benefits, such as adding source links to articles and instant access to medical articles. Digital medical journals use graphics to summarize the main findings of publications and video articles. They provide new ways of presenting medical research, such as poster presentations at medical conferences. They also provide an easy way of accessing research journals at medical conferences. These factors are fueling the adoption of digital publishing among medical researchers and publishers.
The high subscription cost of electronic and print media is challenging the medical publishing market growth. Most of the revenue of publishers comes from selling bundled subscriptions to library consortia and academic institutions. However, the high subscription cost has a negative effect on the growth of the market. This leads to cancelation or lack of renewal of the subscriptions. The low information exposure caused by these factors negatively impacts the authors, which, in turn, may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Medical Publishing Market: Key Vendors and their Offerings
The key vendors operating in the medical publishing market include American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., among others. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- American Medical Association - The company offers medical publishing platforms such as JAMA Network.
- Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing platforms such as InSight Plus and Medical Journal of Australia.
- Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing services such as Charlesworth Essential, Charlesworth Advanced, and Charlesworth Premium.
- Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers medical publishing services such as Enago.
- EBSCO Industries Inc. - The company offers medical publishing content such as Research databases, ebooks, journals, and epackages.
Medical Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis
This report segments the medical publishing market by product (journals, e-books, and print books) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
North America led the medical publishing market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases across the world
Medical Publishing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
American Medical Association, Australasian Medical Publishing Co. Proprietary Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., EBSCO Industries Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., and OMICS International Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
